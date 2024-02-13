All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 13, 2024 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issues. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! An out of town business deal is likely to prove profitable. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Some of you will get the opportunity to visit someplace exciting today. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Some of you will manage to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Those not doing well in the profession will find their focus and improve. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. You can burn your fingers by trusting someone with your money. You are prone to commit some error at work today, so remain vigilant. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. Those working in call centers or the hospitality sector can have their hands full. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Arguments with a lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Financial problems that you have been facing up till now will disappear. Your man-management skills may need to be honed if you want to remain effective at work. A good understanding with your spouse will bring happiness into your life. A countryside trip with friends promises much fun and gaiety. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. The opportunity you had been waiting for may not come your way. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Those indulging in speculation can lose money. Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. You are likely to participate in a family function. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream