Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 10, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You have good financial condition, but you need to manage the habit of extravagance. Your good deeds may be appreciated by elderly in the family. This is an excellent day on the professional front; you may take some big steps to expand your business. Some may plan a trip to an adventurous place; they need to be cautious as different climatic zones may impact health. Although you put in your bit on the academic front, some more efforts may be required.

Love Focus: You may get to see ugly side of your lover or partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A business or property deal may prove beneficial. You may miss fun filled old days or childhood friends. Things may go normal on the work front.. You may feel positive and healthy today and learn a lot about the ways to keep yourself mentally and physically fit. You can get good support from outsiders in your academic field. Getting mileage out of something you have done on the social front may not be as easy as it appears. A tiring journey awaits some.

Love Focus: You are already in a successful relationship, now it's time to take it to the next level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a lucky day and you may have brimming bank balance today. You may have a joyful day on the home front. You may enjoy a great time on the family front. A perfect approach and planning are important to run a business successfully, so don't make professional decisions in haste. You are in the pink of your health and day may bring many good opportunities for athletes. You may get good property deals. You are going to impress people in your circle with your wit and capabilities of facing challenges.

Love Focus: This is the best time to walk in the lush garden of love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Things may go great on the monetary front. You may participate in planning a surprise party for someone in your family. Avoid revealing confidential work information to anyone, else you may get into trouble. Those who have been suffering from a prolonged health issue, they may experience relief soon. Those pursuing academics can expect a positive outcome. A spat on the social front with someone you don’t like cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Creating a romantic atmosphere will be important, if you want to enjoy your time with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A business trip may get you clients or profitable deals. You may earn good profit by selling ancestral property. You are going to be have an exciting and enjoyable day on the domestic front.! Some may be busy experimenting on a professional front to complete an important project. You may opt for good habits and start going for a jog or walk. Excellent performance on the academic front will keep you in a buoyant mood. Meeting someone after a long time is possible today on the social front.

Love Focus: Your lover may arrange a candle light dinner or a pleasant surprise for you.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Gold

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may come across a lucrative investment scheme, but you should invest first before investing your hard-earned money in any scheme. A joyful event or celebration is strongly indicated. This is a wonderful day on the professional front and you may meet someone influential today. Health-wise, this is a good day and you may have energy to work nonstop. Academic front may find you brimming with confidence and ready to take on the competition.

Love Focus: You may express your feelings and seek support from your partner.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Monetary gains are foreseen and your past investment may reap rich rewards. Home renovation or decoration work may be in progress that may keep your busy all day long. You are talented and smart; it can be easy for you to find the right business opportunity and grab it on the financial front. You may opt for good health habits and it can prove beneficial to your health. Your excellent communication skills will keep you on the right side of those who matter.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems favourable and you may get a chance to express your desires, opinion and view strongly.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial front seems good. Your smartness and wise approach may get you profitable business deals. Someone in family may get suitable marriage proposal and it may make you happy and content. Those who have been exercising and taking a healthy diet for a long time, they may get desired results on the fitness front. A senior is likely to support you on the academic front and help you achieve your goal.

Love Focus: Tolerance and mutual understanding are important to maintain harmony in married or love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have been doing so well for so long and now you have an excellent financial condition. Things may work as per your wishes on the home front. You are going to get an amazing career opportunity that may give a wing to your career. An alternate treatment method or home remedy may work wonders in treating a prolonged health issue. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. A social occasion may find you in your element.

Love Focus: If you want to take your relationship with your partner to the next level, you may have to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You have stable financial condition, so you may try to increase your income sources. This can be a cheerful day on the home front, if you get some time to spend with loved ones. You have been doing great on the professional front for long, now you are going to shine and get appreciation from seniors. You may find it hard to attend a social event due to tiredness or bad health. An impending social event may find you busy as ever and enjoying every bit of it! Success is foretold for those participating in a competition or generally trying to make your mark.

Love Focus: Avoid arguing with your spouse or lover as you may make the things worse by doing so.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Getting outstanding payments from clients can be tricky for you. New business may take more time in taking off. There is a lot to enjoy with your cousins or loved ones, so take some time out of your busy schedule and participate in an event organized by homemakers. Those who have been following diet plan and doing exercises daily, they may soon achieve their fitness goals and control their weight. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may have to put more efforts to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Mustard

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may try to find investors or partners to invest in your new project. Some marital issues or a property matter may ruin the peace of your mind. You may impress your clients or seniors with your skills and creativity. Some may opt for healthy habits and get desired results. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up. Socialising will come in handy to network better.

Love Focus: This is a good day on the love front and you can enjoy it by planning a candle light dinner or a long drive with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

