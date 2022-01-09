Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 9 : Fame and fortune wait for you

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you may be able to turn the tide in your favour with your perseverance and resolve. You are likely to succeed in your undertakings. Fame and fortune wait for you. For things to start taking place as per your wish, you are likely to work hard to make it possible. You need to focus on what is more important at the moment. Do not take up more tasks than you can handle. You need to broaden your horizons and aim for the stars. You may experience an acceleration of pace in the way you work and the result that you get. Some social contacts may prove to be beneficial in the future. Long overdue travel plan with friends is likely to materialize soon, giving you a chance to enjoy thoroughly.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, you position remains doubtful. Past investments may not bring desired profits. A financial crunch is foreseen. Curbing your over expenditure may help you save for an emergency situation.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with loved ones may be strained due to underlying tensions amongst family members. Try to maintain your calm and work towards bringing harmony back in your homely atmosphere.

Capricorn Career Today

On the job front, the day may be full of ups and downs. You may be able to achieve professional targets before time, but may not be rewarded suitably. Youngsters may find a high-paying job to their liking.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, some chronic ailments may recur, bringing discomfort and stress. Ignoring them might make them aggravate. Keeping a positive outlook and practicing calming techniques may help you recover soon.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On your romantic front, some misunderstandings are likely to create rifts in your relationship. Lack of excitement may make your love life dull. Planning fun activities together may help to enjoy the harmonious bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

