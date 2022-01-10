Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: Try to maintain peace of mind
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: Try to maintain peace of mind

  • Dear Aquaris, this is not a favorable day on the financial front. This is a normal day on the family front. Some may plan trips to spiritual places to maintain peace of mind.
here is a lot to enjoy with your cousins or loved ones, so take some time out of your busy schedule and participate in an event organized by homemakers.
here is a lot to enjoy with your cousins or loved ones, so take some time out of your busy schedule and participate in an event organized by homemakers.
Published on Jan 10, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a casual day and you may have to face some financial issues. Things may go as per your plan on the professional or business front. Those who have been craving for a break, they may go on trip. Some may also plan trip to spiritual places in order to get peace of mind.

You may come across some property deals, you should research a lot before investing your hard-earned money in any such scheme. There is a lot to enjoy with your cousins or loved ones, so take some time out of your busy schedule and participate in an event organized by homemakers.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today

This is not a favorable day on the financial front. You may have to ask someone for financial help. Getting outstanding payments from clients can be tricky for you. Things may sort out soon, so wait a bit longer.

Aquarius Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. You may have to participate in arranging a party at home. Parents may find suitable marriage proposals for you. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the family front.

Aquarius Career Today

You may have to devote extra hours to complete an important task. New business may take more time in taking off. Your colleagues may seek your advice or guidance on something important.

Aquarius Health Today

Those who have been following diet plan and doing exercises daily, they may soon achieve their fitness goals and control their weight. Some may plan trip to spiritual places to maintain peace of mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today

This is a normal day on the love front. You may have to put more efforts to rekindle your love life. Some may also get suitable marriage proposals and tie a knot soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Mustard

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aquarius horoscope aquarius astrology sun signs + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out