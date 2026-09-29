Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi step out in style for a romantic date in Milan

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner and her actor and boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, were seen stepping out of a restaurant in Milan after a romantic dinner. The duo stepped out for some private time after the Milan Fashion Week, where Jacob was seen sitting in the front row to cheer Kendall, who walked the ramp for Bottega Veneta. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi

Reported by eonline, the Euphoria actor was seen clicking pictures of Kendall on the fashion runway with a digital camera and also cheering on with a crowd whistle.

The duo have been spotted together in multiple locations. This European trip is just the latest in their outings.

They first sparked romance rumours at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. After that, they were seen getting cozy at Coachella in April, enjoying beach dates in Hawaii in May, and then the duo headed to Japan in June.