Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G launched at ₹16,699: Check specs, features and more
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G has launched in India at Rs. 16,699, featuring a 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera, Android 16 and a 6000 mAh battery.
The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G has arrived in India as the latest addition to the home-grown brand’s Shark smartphone lineup. Launched today, the new handset joins the Lava Shark 2 4G and Shark 2 5G, bringing a 120Hz display, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a large battery to the segment. The handset is available through online and offline retail channels in a single configuration, with two colour options to choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, including its price, specifications and features.
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G specifications and features
On the front, the handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, offering some protection against everyday exposure to dust and water splashes.
The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset and it runs Android 16, with the Indian brand promising one major OS upgrade and two years of security updates. The company says the software experience is vanilla Android and free of bloatware. The phone also includes Vayu AI, Lava’s own AI-powered chatbot.
For photography, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G gets a 50-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports Dual View Video recording and can capture video at up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second.
The smartphone houses a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It comes with 6GB of RAM, along with the option to add up to 6GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner handles biometric authentication.
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G price in India and availability
The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 16,699 in India. The price is for the sole variant, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is now available to purchase through Lava-authorised online and offline retail channels across the country. Interested buyers can choose between two colour options: Akash Blue and Nanda Silver.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
You may be interested in
HP 15s Eq1559AU (6P9A3PA) Laptop (AMD Dual Core Athlon/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)
- Jet Black
- 15.6 Inches Display Size
- AMD Dual Core Athlon-3050U Processor
₹24,900
Check Details
47% OFF
ASUS Chromebook CM14 CM1402CM2A NK0129
- Gray
- 8 GB RAM
- 14 Inches Display Size
₹22,990₹42,990
Check Details