Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G launched at ₹16,699: Check specs, features and more

The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G has arrived in India as the latest addition to the home-grown brand’s Shark smartphone lineup. Launched today, the new handset joins the Lava Shark 2 4G and Shark 2 5G, bringing a 120Hz display, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a large battery to the segment. The handset is available through online and offline retail channels in a single configuration, with two colour options to choose from. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, including its price, specifications and features. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is now available in India with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 18W charging support.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G specifications and features On the front, the handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, offering some protection against everyday exposure to dust and water splashes.

The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8200 chipset and it runs Android 16, with the Indian brand promising one major OS upgrade and two years of security updates. The company says the software experience is vanilla Android and free of bloatware. The phone also includes Vayu AI, Lava’s own AI-powered chatbot.

For photography, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G gets a 50-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports Dual View Video recording and can capture video at up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second.

The smartphone houses a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. It comes with 6GB of RAM, along with the option to add up to 6GB of virtual RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner handles biometric authentication.