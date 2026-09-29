Rock Legend Sir Rod Stewart decides to retire from stage; announces final tour

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewart has confirmed his retirement and that he will step down from live performances after recent health developments. This marks the end of his touring career that spans across six decades. The 81-year-old singer shared that his upcoming series of concerts next year will be his last. Sir Rod Stewart

Titled The Final Encore, the tour will see Sir Rod perform in cities across the UK and Europe. Reported by The Mirror, the veteran musician will travel from Dublin’s 3Arena on April 23, then to London, Amsterdam, and Berlin before his final performance in Hannover at the ZAG Arena on July 24. “After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last,” Rod confirmed.

He added, “I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.”So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there.”