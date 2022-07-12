Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises to make you financially secure. An honour or reward can be expected by some. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. A family member can become adamant over some issue and need discipline. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. A new initiative on the health front may not gel with your lifestyle. You are likely to find extra energy to cope with additional work. You will be able to handle a family situation with competence and sensitivity. This is an excellent time to go on a vacation with family and friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may find a lover at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Monetarily, the day appears to be a mixed bag as you spend what you earn. The leave you have been seeking will be granted, so make the most of it. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Homemakers are likely to impress all with their efficiency and eye for detail. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. The intensity, with which you had progressed towards your goal is set to increase. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Homemakers can find the day enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. You may plan a vacation with someone close.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. A troublesome individual can give you a difficult time at work. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those unduly worried about their health can lay their fears to rest, as everything seems okay. Some of you will find more avenues to increase your earnings. Striking a balance between leisure and work at the workplace will work in your favour. The success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Seeing new places, and meeting new people are in store for some. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Planned expenses will help you remain within the budget and keep your savings intact. A senior at work will extend all the help needed and put your mind at ease. Those ailing will be able to recover fast. Spending quality time with family may become difficult. A vacation with family can be planned soon. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The money you had been waiting for is finally released. On the work front, you are likely to exceed the expectations of the higher-ups. You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. The need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. A colleague may not extend assistance to you despite your pleas. A peaceful home environment may elude some. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. The time is ripe to buy property.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. A piece of professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A good understanding is likely to develop between the newlyweds leading to a perceptible fall in tiffs!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your dedication at work will be rewarded in full measure. Some of you can splurge the proceeds of a policy that has matured on useless things. This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. Peace and harmony prevail on the domestic front. An excellent day is indicated for students. Your friends’ circle is set to expand. Love Focus: Your partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. The mental state that you presently find yourself in can lead you to achieve greater things. Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. Your option to travel by road instead of a train will prove a better option.

Love Focus: Taking a lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON