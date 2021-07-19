Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Good bargaining will help you save much on the financial front. This is a great time to make a career move on the professional front. You will spare no efforts in maintaining your image in society by keeping in touch with everyone. Health remains satisfactory, as you consciously bring about changes in your lifestyle. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Excelling on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Lover may leave you for someone else, if you don’t nurture your romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your financial position is set to improve, as earnings get enhanced. Taking due precautions will save you from season-related ailments on the health front. Your helpful nature will be appreciated by all. A tiff on the home front with spouse cannot be ruled out. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavourable. Your focus on the academic front will help you climb the heights.

Love Focus: There is much joy foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone will help you in becoming financially secure. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Someone who likes you is likely to help you out at work today. If you are romantically engaged to someone, the day promises much excitement. You may resent a family member trying to get his or her way on the social front. An excellent day for outing is foreseen. Real estate agents will find the day profitable. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may plan for a trip to a place they have never been before and enjoy wedded bliss.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Expect immediate returns from the investments made by you. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active. Chances of getting a new job look bright for young professionals. Parents may nag you over an issue and may not even listen to your side of the story. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well. You will succeed in learning a new skill and add to your talents.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your sociable best today and will try to revive old relationships.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will get the backing of someone influential in an important matter. Things that you are trying to achieve on the academic or professional front are likely to come within your grasp. Joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen may prove beneficial. You may initiate renovation work at home. You manage to come a step closer to your dream of earning big on the financial front. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out of town trip.

Love Focus: A serious incident is likely to threaten your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may choose to spend time with a friend today. Consistent performance will help you in creating a niche for yourself at work. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. You can gain social mileage out of something you have done on the family front. Money will not be a problem as previous investments give good returns. Unnecessarily worrying about your health may actually make you unwell!

Love Focus: Even if you fall in love, it will be a one-sided affair.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may have to remain a mute spectator to whatever is unfolding in your professional life. Repetitive work on the academic front may bore you, but you will find interesting ways of doing the same old thing! Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. You may get ignored on the social front by someone who dislikes you.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to earn well and will be able to raise your quality of life. Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some. Professionally, you are likely to forge confidently ahead. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. Delays may mar an otherwise comfortable journey.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front promise to bring you immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will need to be realistic in giving time for a meeting to avoid getting delayed. Financial stability is assured only if you don’t splurge. Certain personal things are best not disclosed. Those working hard to get the right figure and physique are likely to achieve it. Something that you have stirred up at work may not work in your favour, so maintain a low profile. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey.

Love Focus: This is an excellent time for those trying to make a long-term relationship permanent.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone with malicious intent may target you on the social front, but you will manage to get the better of him or her without difficulty. You may shirk work on the home front and get on the wrong side of a family elder. This is a good time for you to gain lost ground on the academic front. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. Getting regular with workouts is indicated and will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: Exciting times are foretold on the romantic front, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may have to ferry a family elder to meet a close relative. You are likely to enjoy a journey in the company of entertaining people. A draw of lots can get you an apartment or a plot. Someone may seek your help on the academic front. Financially, you are not likely to face any problems as money flows in. A complex situation will be handled most competently by you on the professional front. Your efforts on the fitness front will prove immensely beneficial to you.

Love Focus: Love blossoms and will make your love life cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will manage to convert an official trip into vacation and enjoy your heart out. Taking possession of a flat is likely for some. A cash crunch may force you to redraw the budget. A truth you are hiding will need to be guarded well.

A fresh perspective on an old problem is likely to open your mind to many more possibilities. Visiting someone close is likely to give you a sense of immense fulfilment.

Love Focus: Unconditional love from the one you love is likely to bowl you over.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter