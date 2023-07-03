All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3, 2023 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can expect future to be bright on the career front. Spiritual pursuits are likely to give you immense mental peace and tranquility. Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Your go-getting nature will keep you on the right side of those who matter. Review your strategies and find out why things aren’t working out the way you want on the social front. You manage to keep good health by remaining regular in walks.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

It will be important to toe someone’s line at home if you want the perks to continue. Support of well-wishers is required for succeeding on the academic front. Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. A distant relative may come and stay with you for a long time. Tummy fat can be best reduced with regular exercise; get going!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A romantic ambience is assured, so go ahead and enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Promptness will be the key to impress superiors at work. Remain consistent in your academic performance. Only daydreaming would not help; make efforts to prove your mettle and achieve what you desire. Advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. You will resolve to avoid junk food to remain healthy. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you can find your romantic relationship on the rocks.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good financial management may find you saving a lot. You may opt to reject unhealthy options and focus on your health. You will find things going smoothly on the professional front. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction. A lot of praise is in store for you on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory, as you manage to spend more time with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Time is at a premium to complete a pending job, so get cracking. Find time to give a helping hand to your spouse. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front. Those with new startups should not compromise in hiring efficient employees. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work. A change of job is set to have a positive effect on your finances. A business trip will open the doors for new opportunities.

Love Focus: A new love interest is certain to bring some excitement to life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Do not be disappointed the way things are pressing you at the office. Open yourself and release your restlessness by attending a social get-together. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal will succeed. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. Someone's company during a journey promise to make the trip enjoyable. A misunderstanding with someone close is likely to be cleared.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Something that you have introduced in your daily routine will prove most beneficial on the health front. Those looking for a job must keep all their options open. An outstanding amount, not received till now, may materialise. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Travel stars look most promising, so pack your bags and fly! Chance to acquire a prime piece of property may materialise for some. Engaging yourself in something you enjoy is likely to give you much pleasure today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life proves exhilarating.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Changes instituted in lifestyle are likely to give good returns on the health front. Your innovative ideas are likely to be implemented at work. Financially you will feel more comfortable, than before. The day promises a lot of excitement on the domestic front. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. This is a happy day when you plan something with people of your own age group.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A good job opportunity on the professional front may come to you, due to good networking. Once you set your mind on something, you achieve it. Homemakers are likely to put their ideas into practice by renovating their houses. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. Expect good returns from an investment. There is a bright chance of overseas travel for some. Your image as a do-gooder is likely to get a boost on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your concern is likely to touch someone’s heart.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will manage to take a step closer to clinching the deal on the professional front. You are set to enjoy yourself today. Those undertaking overseas journeys are likely to enjoy the trip. A word of praise from someone important is in store for you on the social front. A child or sibling is likely to make you feel proud by becoming more responsible.

Love Focus: A function may mark the beginning of your love life as you catch someone’s eye!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Those not adequately prepared for a journey can face difficulties. You may remain in a contemplative mood today. A new venture promises to run smoothly and bring good returns on the business front. Homemakers will be able to balance their home budget admirably. Your helpful nature will add to the respect, that people hold for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Meeting a lover after a long time will leave you completely satisfied.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be required to go out of your way to assist someone at work. Some good news on the financial front awaits you. Some of you may start a walking or jogging regimen to stay fit. Maintaining a good grip on the situation at work will make you an automatic leader. Your spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. A pilgrimage may materialise for some.

Love Focus: Time spent with your lover promises to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON