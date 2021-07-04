Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your reputation on the work front is set to rise, as you manage people well. Maintaining a happy demeanor will help defuse a tense situation at home. Travelling proves fun. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Fitness freaks are likely to aim for toning their body. You have the money but consider well before spending it on something expensive.

Love Focus: Romance sizzles and takes you places, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Some of you can plan to travel as a group for a vacation. There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. An image makeover will help achieve your aim of marketing yourself better. Those ailing will need to take the full course of medication or they may face relapse. You will have the money to splurge and may embark on a shopping spree. Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer due to lack of time.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Keep the domestic environment as light as possible today. A journey may help you unwind. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Mental tensions troubling you in the past are set to disappear, as you enter a healthy phase of life. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture. Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. You may resent somebody checking your spending, but this will help you in the long run.

Love Focus: A better understanding and growing love can be expected by young couples on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Getting totally immersed in work will not only keep you abreast of others, but may prove to be a good stress buster. Some of you can get worried over a domestic issue. An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. Converting an ancestral property into builder floors is possible. It is best to delay starting anything new, as difficulties are foreseen. Those trying out the gym for the first time need to be careful. Raising finances for a project will become possible now.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to reciprocate your loving gestures in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family member can become adamant over some issue and need disciplining. Travelling to a distant location will be fun, especially if it is with lover! Those planning to buy a property may encounter some hurdles in raising a loan. Your help to the needy will be much appreciated by those around. Becoming health conscious will benefit you immensely. Financially, stability is assured and cutting corners will help. Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters.

Love Focus: So, plan a night out with lover someplace exotic.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will need to learn the ropes fast on the professional front, if you expect to beat the competition. Out of town visitors will make your home lively. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. A property dispute may end amicably. Implement new ideas to remain fit. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects.

Love Focus: Full satisfaction is guaranteed on the romantic front, as you strive to make time for each other.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A senior is likely to put his or her trust in you regarding an important project or assignment at work. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Putting money in property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction.

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster.

Love Focus: You may not feel too romantically inclined today, so don't let up on telling lover in those many words.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Increase in perks and salary is foreseen for some. Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting. Be careful on the road. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property.

You will remain meticulous in your exercise regimen to keep fit. Financial front remains stable.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may enter your life once again and make things interesting.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good health is assured. Past arrears may be received and promise to beef up your bank account. Your worst fears are likely to be realized on the professional front. You will manage to rent out your property for a nice sum. Good news awaits some on the social front. This is an excellent day to spend with family. Undertaking a long journey is possible for some.

Love Focus: A good time on the romantic front can be expected by planning it well.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Don’t worry; your performance on the professional front will be reviewed in a favorable light. Performance of a family youngster is likely to be praised by seniors. Day looks favorable for those pushing for a property deal. Meeting your near and dear ones in a social gathering is possible today. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with skin problem. Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover cannot be ruled out and make for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You can indulge in gossip, rather than focus on work on the professional front today, but you will be able to catch up. Academic performance of a family youngster may leave much to be desired. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Putting money in property is indicated. Eating right will have a positive effect on your health. A windfall is foreseen on the financial front and promises to raise quality of life.

Love Focus: Those in love may take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good physical fitness will make you excel in an outdoor game. Your earning is likely to increase. You will find the going smooth on the work front. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company.

Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Something new can be bought for the house today.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

