Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Family life will cruise along smoothly with much love and bonhomie. Don’t speed up on the road. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box on the professional front. Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. Some of you will have to curb your splurging ways.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is foreseen and will bring you two closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. It is best not to make certain matters on the social front your business. Socially, your presence will be much looked forward to. Remaining regular in workouts is the key to achieve total health. Your financial situation is set to improve, as earning opportunities come to you. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcoming on the work front.

Love Focus: A journey may liven up your romantic life, as you meet someone who sweeps you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Doing your own thing at home is likely to give immense joy. Taking a break from the routine for a short vacation is possible. A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Gains are foreseen for those in the legal profession.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic, but may not get a chance to convert feelings into action!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A project left halfway by someone else may come on your shoulders, but your efforts will be acknowledged. You are likely to be at your convincing best to lay the fears of family members at rest regarding something. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. You will manage to stick to a healthy diet and remain fit. Some clarification will need to be sought on a financial issue, before you take the next step.

Love Focus: Think well before trusting a friend to act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards. Possession of a house booked long back my come into your hands. You are likely to find yourself more orderly and methodical in something that is steadily gaining importance in your life. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape. It may seem difficult to please a senior today, but you will get around him or her. Some guests can come and stay with you unannounced and upset your daily routine.

Love Focus: Taking some time out for romance will prove refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Client may want a more thorough job on the professional front, then what is presented. You will need to prioritize things on the home front, so as not to miss out anything important. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. This is a good time for organizing a gathering, just to meet your dear ones. It is time to get going on the fitness front to improve health. A shopping spree cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most satisfying as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Seniors are likely to repose full trust in you for negotiating a deal. Helping out on the domestic front will give you a sense of immense satisfaction. If you are looking for property, the time seems favorable. Helpful attitude and your way with people are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. An old ailment can pester you, but will be taken care of. Things start looking promising on the financial front.

Love Focus: Spouse may be cross with you for not doing something him or she wanted.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Changes that you desire to institute at home may not be agreed to by others. Don’t delay a journey by road. It may become difficult to mend fences with rivals in a property dispute. Something desired on the social front will be yours.

Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Those repaying loan will need to make it their top priority. You will feel much more at home on the professional front now, than before.

Love Focus: Dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Chances of going on a vacation look bright. Your intensity and focus will help you in achieving more than what you hoped for on the academic front.

A business venture promises excellent returns. Take up some healthy activity. At work, you will successfully thwart someone’s attempt to burden you with additional work. A family elder may feel neglected and may make an issue of it.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy someone’s attention on the romantic front, so do reciprocate just to keep him or her motivated!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Better returns from property can be expected. Attending an official function is on the cards for some, but it may turn out to be a damp affair. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Eating right will keep you fit and energetic. Curbing your urge to splurge will be a big help. Someone can go back on his word in a commitment given on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic! Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Refurbishing and redecorating the house is likely to give you immense satisfaction today. Joining a gym or taking up yoga or meditation classes cannot be ruled out for some. Money flows in smoothly and will not be a cause for worry. A personal job outside the house will get accomplished only by going there yourself. A family youngster can venture out independently.

Love Focus: Lover may get a bit selfish, where relationship is concerned.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed. Parent or spouse may disagree over an issue, but you will be able to convince them. Highway driving can thrill some. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. You can go steady with someone whom you had always admired. At work, you are likely to give a good account of yourself and come into the notice of those who matter. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious.

Love Focus: Setting up a romantic evening with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

