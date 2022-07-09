Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Feeling of lethargy and boredom can prevent you from achieving much. Those ailing will make full recovery. This is a good day to organise a trip with family. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. This is a good day to buy property.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. You can drag your feet on an unfinished task on the professional front. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Family scene will be joyous as fresh beginnings are made. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those going over a bad patch will need to keep the lines of communication open with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye and multiply your money. You seem to be in mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Homemakers will start gearing up for the changing season. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Slackness on the professional front is likely, if you don’t tighten your belt. A helping hand can be expected by homemakers thinking of doing up their homes. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to reciprocate your romantic overtures, so get set for a great time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial situation remains satisfactory. Half-measures on the health front are not advised. Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good earning is foreseen from a side business. Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. A new colleague may not share your enthusiasm for your favourite project. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. A helpful junior will take some burden off your shoulders. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Your habits can irritate spouse and may even lead to a showdown.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be in a position to repay a loan in full without touching your savings. Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Your helpful nature is likely to win many well-wishers. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye and multiply your money. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to manage your finances commendably. A subordinate will just not share your enthusiasm for a task. Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. Achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. You manage to solve most of your workplace problems. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Your own efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

