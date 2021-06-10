Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some tasks on the home front may require immediate attention. A long trip by road may prove boring. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front. You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Don’t try to overreach on the work front as it may prove counterproductive.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio









Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You will need to be watchful of those in the habit of throwing spanner in your works on the professional front.

A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius









Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. Those feeling overworked may lack in motivation in whatever they undertake today.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting someone with whom you click instantly on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra









Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Behaviour of spouse or a family youngster can annoy you no end. Risk on road is to be guarded against. A property may be acquired by some. Reset your priorities, so that you don’t get left out. Skipping exercise routine may make it difficult for you to achieve the figure and physique you desire. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn









Leo (July 23-August 23)

A long standing demand of a family youngster is likely to be met by you. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Good earning is likely to peter out for some, so it is advisable to start looking for an alternate avenue. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency.

Love Focus: You can feel cross with the one you love for some solid reasons.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The weather on the professional front looks rough today, but you love competition and will manage to rough it out. A family member becoming too demanding may require disciplining, but do so with a soft hand. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. You can get into two minds regarding an investment, as better options appear on the horizon.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will need to exercise patience as things are not expected to go your way on the domestic front today. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead.

You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Some obstacles can keep you from achieving much on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. A family member may irritate you and spoil your day. Those using the road will need to be cautious. Changing your attitude about a person will be for your own good. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Don’t fall for anyone with a silver tongue who may try to smooth talk you into investing in a dubious scheme.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. You may choose a healthy option to remain fit. Financially, things begin to look favorable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out!

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Financial front displays signs of stabilizing. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively.

Love Focus: Getting closer to a co-worker of the opposite gender is possible and this may even turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Spending more time on the home front is likely to have a favorable effect on your familial ties. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Someone’s interest in you will keep you on your best behaviour.

You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family event can keep you totally engrossed today. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today. You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. There is a possibility of some government employees facing enquiry or being taken into task.

Love Focus: Romance front requires more than the usual concern.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries



