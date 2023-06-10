Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 10, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to find extra energy to cope with additional work. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. You can become health conscious and sign up in a gym or for an exercise regimen. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Color: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Networking is likely to open many doors for you. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. You are likely to make all-out efforts to gain total fitness and succeed. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs. Compatible crowd may make a journey interesting. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Cutting corners to conserve cash is advised. Good health will be maintained. Some positive changes at workplace are foreseen. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. A sale of property may get good response. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. The day foresees you to make some additional efforts on the spheres requiring attention. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Plans for going abroad are underway and may materialise soon. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Academic success is foretold.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. You will be able to achieve perfect fitness by maintaining current pace. Future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. It is best to take some advice to take the right direction in a domestic matter. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: Luck shines on those hungry for love and in need of companionship.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is the time to plan your finances for the future. Diet control will be the key to your good health. A lucrative assignment comes your way and can make your colleagues envious. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. Accompanying someone for an out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Loan given to someone is likely to be returned. Following a healthy diet will be a good idea. Your efforts will help you complete a project much before schedule. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Good showing on the academic front will help in getting bracketed with the best.

Love Focus: Surprise your partner with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. If you want to buy property, the time is favourable.

Love Focus: Those going over a bad patch will need to keep the lines of communication open with lover.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. Just by being regular in your workouts will help keep ailments away. You give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Students will find peer support encouraging.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. Some of you are likely to develop an interest in health foods. Your spirited approach to a task is likely to motivate those around you. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You will be able to maintain a regular routine to keep good health. Tying loose ends at work will assume importance in the present scenario. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. Focusing on health now will help you in keeping physically fit. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gesture can leave you totally smitten with romantic feelings!

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

