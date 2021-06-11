Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 11

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Good planning and wise budgeting are likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Expected payments are likely to get released soon. You can become someone’s target at work, if you are not careful. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Keeping parents or family elders informed about your whereabouts will be important today. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Repair work of house will be completed to your satisfaction. Urgent requirement of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. Your desire to get ahead on the professional front may make you take all the right steps.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood, if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Family interest comes first for you, and you will not hesitate to relegate other issues to the background. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. Someone impressed by you is likely to boost your image on the social front today.

Weakness or lethargy may result from lack of exercise, so continue your workouts to safeguard health. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. Something you are not familiar with may fox you on the academic front, but persistence will pay. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You will continue to enjoy a happy situation, as far as money is concerned. Someone may try to dominate you enough on the work front to make life stressful.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. A vacation will prove most rejuvenating. A property dispute can pit you against someone close. Your sympathetic attitude towards the suffering of someone close will help heal his or her emotional wounds. Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Someone on the professional front is likely to realise your potential.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone on the family front may need your support, but may be reluctant to approach you, so remain available. Wanderlust may get the better of you and find you setting out on a long journey. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Health of those unwell is set to improve. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today.

Love Focus: Sharing special moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner! Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. Paperwork for a loan is likely to be completed. You can take too much work on your shoulders and find it difficult to do justice to any.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The kind of tasks you are being assigned at work will certainly take you up the career path. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. Travelling on a business trip is indicated. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Your bargaining skills will come in handy for negotiating a lucrative deal on the business front.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A celebratory atmosphere may be created at home by someone’s homecoming. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior.

Love Focus: Channelizing all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Appease someone in the family to have your way! You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you. A celebration may get underway for someone specific today. A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cloud your mind all day long!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. There is much that is going against you at work of which you are not aware of, so keep your ear to the ground.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone can question your authority on the family front and this may lead to an ugly situation. Your desire to enjoy a vacation with someone close is likely to become a reality in the near future. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Monetarily, the day appears to be a mixed bag as you spend what you earn. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini