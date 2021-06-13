Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches.

Love Focus: Long distant relationships may need to be handled with utmost care today.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip. Ana ancestral property may come in your name. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts. New health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big. You will manage a helping hand for household chores.

Love Focus: A loving gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Your clarity of mind on the academic front will make difficulties disappear, so expect to perform well. Perfect health will be retained. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for the married.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Spouse or a family member will help you plan something that needs to be done urgently on the domestic front. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will help boost your image on the academic front. Peace of mind is assured today. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about. The day promises a lot of work on the domestic front, so become a willing worker fast or face the consequences!

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire look bright, so make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Family will be a pillar of support for those facing an uncertain future. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. You may not get the benefit of doubt in a workplace slip-up.

Love Focus: Cupid likely to strike those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Domestic life will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to navigate the rough waters well. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. However, do a thorough survey before buying to get the best price. Health remains good. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those contemplating love marriage are likely to succeed in their mission!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Property is likely to be acquired by some. You will feel much more confident of yourself now, than before. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Those in the medical profession are likely to face a hectic day. Rude behaviour of someone on the home front can make you see red.

Love Focus: An exciting time with spouse is indicated for those recently married.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You can expect to have fun time at home all by yourself. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Devoting time and energy on the academic front will not seem too difficult, so expect favourable returns. Mental tranquility is assured. A money making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. Your performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Harmony prevails on the family front and may motivate you to plan an outing with your near and dear ones. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. You can become the proud owner of a property. Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard! Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit. Don’t bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. Some profit making opportunities are likely to come your way, but you will have to seize them.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Working as a team on the academic front is important.

You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front.

Love Focus: Complaints are the only thing you will get while on an outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Mood swings of spouse threaten to bring you within inches of a tiff, so steer clear. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. Steady income from savings will not be enough for achieving what you have in mind. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. It is important to remain health conscious. Your analytical skills are likely to attract more money. Your enthusiasm for work is likely to keep you energetic throughout the day.

Love Focus: Some of you can be jilted in love, so be prepared to make a fresh beginning.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer