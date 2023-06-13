All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 13, 2023(Pixabay)

You may start something new on the health front. An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. This is the best time to contact someone important for getting your work done. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. Things move smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Eating out with the one you love promises to be lots of fun, so reserve a table for two!

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. This is a good day for projecting a personal request to a senior. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. You enjoy travel and may soon find yourself setting out on a long journey. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Strengthening loving bonds are indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Changes brought about on the work front are likely to favor you. A family member will be at his or her best behavior and will do you proud. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front.

Love Focus: A current association promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. A raise in salary is foreseen and will help you realize your dreams. Professionals will find the day most fulfilling. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Your flawless performance at work is likely to be lauded by higher ups. Acting on the suggestions of others will prove advantageous at work. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to may delight you by dropping broad hints on the romantic front!

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may feel more energetic than before. A loan required urgently will materialize. Your professional excellence will help promote your name and attract clients. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Chance for an official trip is likely to materialize soon. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be bold enough to express your love for someone despite the risks involved.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. You will be able to remain ahead of the leading pack at work by sheer will power. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Good anticipation will save you from obvious pitfalls on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You manage to stabilize expenses and bring yourself into saving mode. Your willingness for work is likely to make you the favorite of superiors. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. A friend may get you started on a fitness routine. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey but will make it enjoyable. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky No: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realize your dreams. Balancing work and social front will not pose much problem. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. A business trip promises to bring lucrative opportunities, but the key is to seize them in time. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. You are likely to get an incentive to work harder on the professional front. Your domestic boat sails smoothly. You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favor.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated today.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your brilliant performance at work can become the talk of the town. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. A profitable deal is likely to be signed. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller’s market. Some of you can prepare for a new life on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favor. Networking on the professional front promises to take you places. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

