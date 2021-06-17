Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Something you want to do on the home front may be resisted by others. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. You will be better off by acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague on the academic front.

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spouse may spring a surprise by sharing domestic or professional responsibilities with you! A visit to an out of town destination will prove most enjoyable. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

You are likely to remain health conscious with the aim to become totally fit. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw. Some changes can be expected on the academic front. You remain fit and energetic. Chances of a lucrative deal coming your way may need some brainstorming, so get down to it. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Family life may appear a bit drab with all family members busy in their own spheres. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. You would need to set the important property papers in order. An important result awaited by some on the academic front may get delayed. Things start improving on the health front. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. Travelling may prove fatiguing. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course.

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Making an expensive purchase may take up on your savings. Jumping to conclusions and doing something rash on the professional front can lead to embarrassment.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Volunteers can expect to have a hectic time, but the new experience will prove enjoyable all the same! Hiding things from parents or family elders can get you into trouble.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe. Property matters causing tensions. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. You may be called upon to handle extra workload at work.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Certain personal commitments may make you miss an important deadline or meeting on the professional front.

Love Focus: A sudden encounter can turn into blossoming an exciting romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. It will be important to keep your mind at things at hand on the academic front and put an end to daydreaming! Eschew laziness, if you want to remain fit and maintain your energy level. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Excellent opportunities on the work front are indicated.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Something not to your liking may make you lose your cool at home. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. A social gathering will keep you happily engaged. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo