Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. Be careful about personal security in a long journey, as chances of loss cannot be ruled out. Suitable accommodation will be obtained by those looking for it.

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can expect a satisfying day, both professionally and monetarily.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Take time off to enjoy a short vacation with your near and dear ones. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. Those lagging behind in academics will manage to catch up. You will enjoy a phase of good health with efforts. Money expected from someone will be received. Striking a good understanding with co-workers will be in your interest on the professional front. Don’t be too harsh for disciplining a family youngster.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Parent or spouse may not agree with your views and can make a big issue of it. Look forward to an exciting trip. Property owners will be able to rent out their property. This is the time to contemplate on a future course of action on the academic front. Aches and pains that some of you are suffering from are set to disappear soon. You will heave a sigh of relief, as you manage to avoid a big wasteful expenditure. With good networking, a prized posting can be yours.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated and will give an opportunity for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Remaining aware of the changes on the professional front will be important for you. Giving special attention to family is likely to be appreciated by all. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Search for property is likely to end, as you find something suitable. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely. Your financial position is set to grow stronger.

Love Focus: Your romantic stars appear strong, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Responsibility given to someone for getting something done on the home front, threatens to fall back on your shoulders. Good showing on the academic front will help you in forging ahead with confidence. Travelling out of town and staying with a friend or relative is on the cards. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Sudden requirement of money can get you worried, but help will be at hand.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. A trip out of town may suddenly materialize, so get set for a great time! Pressure mounts on the academic front. Those not regular in daily workouts are likely to get their act together on the fitness front. A long outstanding payment is likely to be received soon and add to your wealth. Playing one against the other on the professional front can get you short-term gains, but may not prove favorable in the long run.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may warm up to you, so expect an exciting time on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may become part of an official contingent for overseas travel, so get set for an enjoyable time! You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Remaining regular in your fitness regimen will keep you full of energy. A boost in earning is foreseen and promises to keep you financially secure. Good going is foreseen for those who have taken up a new job recently.

Love Focus: Your understanding nature will make the marital boat cruise smoothly even on choppy seas.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An impromptu leisure trip may prove memorable. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Excellent performance is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. Good profits accrue in a venture and promise to make your wealth grow. Financially, you will manage to remain stable. Marketing personnel will be able to achieve what they set out for.

Love Focus: Love life will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good news on the domestic front will help you remain in buoyant mood. A much-anticipated trip threatens to leave you all tired and fatigued. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found. You will be satisfied by your level of preparation on the academic front. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Supervision on the work front is likely to be beneficial.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Family front is likely to become more interesting. Setting out on pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may get busy in giving house a facelift. Academic front remains satisfactory. Luck favors you on the financial front, as you manage to tap extra source of income. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. Jewelers or those dealing in gold and gems may find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Don’t be too trusting of an opposite number you had met recently, as you may get hoodwinked.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Travelling with friends will be fun. A suitable place to reside is likely to be shortlisted by some. A senior is likely to favor you on the academic front and offer you all the help. A change in lifestyle may prove most beneficial for your health. You move towards financial stability. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is possible, so expect the days to turn exciting!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family will be supporting and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. Travel plans will go without a hitch. A property is likely to be acquired by some. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out newer ways. Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time.

Love Focus: Attempts on the romantic front may not get immediate results, so remain patient and let things work themselves out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio