All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

There can be hiccups in earning from a new source, but problems will be resolved soon. Someone’s responsibility may come on your shoulders on the family front. Purchase of property cannot be ruled out for some. Your efforts to look up someone may go in vain as you may not find them there. You are set to gain a position of authority on the professional front. Your ideas are likely to be implemented at work. As of now, it is better to go slow on spending on things not really required.

Love Focus: Attempts at rejuvenating your love life will succeed.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Off White

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You need to exercise more care in what you submit at work, as you can be ticked off for silly mistakes. Close supervision of a family member may not be easy to digest. A profitable venture promises to bring you into a lot of money. An inheritance or a windfall is expected for those owning their own business. Taking up yoga or meditation is likely to keep you healthy and at peace with yourself. Eating healthy and remaining active will be the key to perfect health.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the back burner to prevent your focus from wavering.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

The routine on the professional or academic front may start to prove boring and encourage you to take shortcuts. A regular expenditure may begin to pinch your pocket and compel you to look for alternatives. There is no pressure on you to perform from the family side, but you just cannot afford to let them down. This way you will be able to give full attention to your choice. A fun outing with friends is possible for some.

Love Focus: Expressing romantic feelings and exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Gray

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Expect the financial situation to remain strong. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. There is no looking back for you on the professional front, as you take confident strides to achieve the unachievable! A blissful existence is foreseen for the married. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points.

Love Focus: Conveying your romantic desires in a unique way to someone you love will get you success!

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Brown

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Someone can take a lot of your time on the professional front, but there is little you can do about it. Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing. You remain fit as a fiddle. You remain steadfast in achieving your aim. Good earning opportunities come your way and you will be able to make the most of them. The workload that threatens to bog you down will be dealt with in an efficient manner.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your feelings to someone you love.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Purple

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

A training partner will make gymming fun and enjoyable. That fighting flab are certain to wage a winning battle! You can be sent on a professional mission without adequate briefing, but you will manage anyhow. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Traffic snarls may waste a lot of your time. The financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. You may buy something for the office or home that was much required.

Love Focus: You can experience mutual attraction with someone front the opposite gender.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Peach

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Your plans for earning extra income from a side business will see the light of the day. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Your contribution to the profession is likely to fetch you much admiration and appreciation. Homemakers will manage to make home a happy place to be in! An out-of-town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Meeting new people will be more like meeting of the minds and you will enjoy it thoroughly.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may turn into marriage.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Silver

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

This is the time to set your plan in motion on the professional front. You have been making concerted efforts at work in the hope of getting better deals or furthering your career. Someone in the family is not listening to your advice. You will be able to motivate someone close for keeping fit. An exciting journey may materialise soon. A good price can be expected by those selling property. You are likely to grab all the opportunities that come your way and prosper.

Love Focus: Good news awaits some on the matrimonial front.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Efforts on the work front promise to soon bear fruit. Money is likely to come to you in a big way, but that doesn’t mean you should start splurging now. Journey to a place of pilgrimage is likely. A journey undertaken now will bring appreciable gains eventually. Positive thoughts promise positive influence on your immediate environment.

Love Focus: A deeper understanding is likely to be achieved by young couples truly in love.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Maroon

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

This is a good day to sort out all the pending issues at work. You will get total support on the family front for starting a new venture or implementing your ideas. Playing perfect host to office seniors can be expected by some. The day seems ideal for fun and gaiety, especially with family. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly.

Love Focus: Love life promises to provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number- 18

Lucky Colour- Magenta

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

The day can find you happily doing up either your home or office. A sudden turn of events at work will put your performance in a favourable light. You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front. A regular exercise routine will help keep you in shape. A family elder may try to put a spanner in your work on the domestic front, but you will manage to tackle him or her tactfully. You may develop special feelings for someone you are working closely with. A change of scene will be the best stress buster for those feeling overworked.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover on the romantic front will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Light Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

This is an excellent time to strengthen your romantic bonds. Someone you are interested in is likely to return your affections. Professionally there will be no stopping you as you are on the road to success. You will be able to balance both professional and family life to keep spouse and family members happy. Keeping yourself active will do your health a whale of a good. Some of you can try a new diet or an exercise routine. Those indulging in speculation stand to lose money. You may feel responsible for something that you have played no part in.

Love Focus: Remaining sensitive towards lover will make romantic life most satisfying.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Cream

