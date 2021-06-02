Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Much fun is in store for you on the family front. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. A property is likely to come into your name. Your attempt to win someone over on the social front is finally going to succeed.

Appropriate diet will find you in excellent health. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes at work.

Love Focus: Spending some enjoyable time together with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your achievement can make the family proud. Those fond of travel are likely to have their wish fulfilled today. A property is likely to be yours soon. You will need to devote time and energy to carry out renovation if you want quality work. Good eating habits will help you in keeping minor ailments at bay. Those in business will have to be judicious in their spending. Commencing something new on the professional front today is indicated.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Ailments like cough and cold that had been troubling you for some time are set to disappear. Some of you are likely to enjoy a long drive today, maybe to meet someone related to you. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some. Financial uncertainty that has been prevailing for some time is likely to dissipate soon. Your success on the professional front is foretold as you manage to handle complicated situations all by yourself. Someone in the family may crib against you and get you into trouble with elders.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise by preparing your favorite dish.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Some of you can plan a short break. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain.

A healthy alternative will help you get into perfect shape. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. Changes made by you at workplace may be appreciated by subordinates.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends. You may be required to accompany someone on a journey. A property matter is likely to get resolved satisfactorily. An excellent day when you are able to achieve what you set out for. A home remedy can do more harm than good, so be wary. Money you have been trying to recover may take some more time to materialize. Government employees will finally get some positive indications about arrears.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match may not seem perfect as you delve deeper.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making domestic environment harmonious. Accompanying a friend on a journey will be most entertaining. An offer on property may become difficult to refuse. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go it alone. A family youngster can opt for a healthy lifestyle by joining a gym and avoiding junk food. Some of you can hope to receive an outstanding payment. Earning potential of some professionals is set to increase by implementing untried ideas in their fields.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may face a turbulent day and may need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Young entrepreneurs will start earning good profits soon. Impulse buying can find your domestic budget overshoot and may put you in a spot. Don’t take on more than you can handle on a business trip. Good planning will help you in pursuing a social issue. Regular exercise and controlled diet will keep you fit as a fiddle. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air for the wedded couples, so a special evening is in order!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will manage to convert an official trip into leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Talks about property are likely to vindicate your stand on a particular issue. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities, so remain alert. You will need to make a venture viable to make the cash register ringing. Entrepreneurs will be able to get a foothold in the market for their product. Family will appear most responsive to your needs.

Love Focus Your attempts at romance are not likely to proceed as expected.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Chances of not seeing eye-to-eye with a family member are very real. It will be fun to accompany friends for an excursion. You may find someone supporting you without even being asked on the social front. A dietary change is likely to benefit your health wise. An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned. You are likely to take up a creative pursuit and earn appreciation from all quarters.

Love Focus: Those feeling lovey-dovey may plan to spend time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will be able to create a relaxing environment on the home front to unwind. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. There is strength in numbers, so garner the support of others before raising an issue at work.

Love Focus: Lover’s suggestion for spending time outdoors will need to be weighed properly.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your helping hand on the domestic front will appear a godsend to family. You will be able to amicably resolve a property matter with other contenders in the fray. Efforts may be required by those appearing in an important competition.

Those unwell are likely to enjoy perfect health soon. You have enough funds to indulge in a bit of luxury, so go forth and enjoy a shopping spree. Marketing personnel may get hard pressed to sell their products.

Love Focus: Your tender approach will bring you closer to lover.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Good news on the domestic front will elevate your mood. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Property may come to you by way of inheritance. Keep your diet light today. Splurging on yourself can prove immensely satisfying as you earn well. Well-wishers will go all out to promote your professional prowess to ensure your professional well-being

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off-mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo