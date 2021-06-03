Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A chance of going on a short vacation is possible for some. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property. The day proves favorable as you get a chance to finish a lot of things today. Following a fitness program may seem an uphill task, but you will take it up. You remain financially secure, as previous investments keep you financially strong. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. Something planned on the family front may not go according to plans, but this is nothing to get agitated about.

Love Focus: Today, your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Meeting near and dear ones will be on your agenda, for which you may even organize something at home. Plans for an exotic holiday may be afoot. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled.

A persistent health problem disappears, as you take long strides towards achieving perfect fitness. Financially, you will be very well off and continue to add to your wealth. You are likely to take up some pending issues at work today as you have the time.

Love Focus: Don't assume things on the romantic front, wait for positive signals to come!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! A routine medical check-up is advised for some. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. A career move made by you is likely to succeed.

Love Focus: It may take some efforts to improve lover's bad mood today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. There is a chance of visiting someone you have not met for long.

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property. Those in the service sector may have to deal with some annoying customers. Some issues that seem unlikely to get resolved on the family front will begin to move towards a solution.

Love Focus: Keeping love life on the hold for some time just to review relationship is possible for those in love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. A house or a flat that fits your bill may be taken up on rent. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Don’t put money in buying things that are not of immediate use. Self-confidence and a gift of the gab will help you in getting a prestigious appointment on the professional front.

Harmony is foreseen on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

If you are travelling for a specific purpose, you will be able to realise what you have set out for. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Those preparing for a competition will find their progress satisfactory. Financially, you will have to remain in saving mode for some more time. Professionals are likely to consolidate their position and will become much sought after. You can become the centre of attraction in a family gathering.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel starved of love and affection and become desperate to bring it back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will be able to forge ahead on the professional front by being more methodical than you already are. Family support will be crucial against those who are trying to tarnish your image on the social front. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today. Don’t take up any property issue today. Waiting for the weather to turn perfect to resume your daily exercises may make you miss the bus, so shed your lethargy and hit the track! A hike in salary or some additional perks cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your attempts to reserve a place in the heart of the one you desire may start appearing promising.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance. Someone may be keen to help you out on the academic front, but you may not feel inclined to take any obligations. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. Whatever is taken up today will be seen to completion by you on the professional front. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with can go all out to make your evening enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Time needs to be devoted to family affairs before they start posing problems for you. You are likely to be part of the trip organized by your friends. Keeps your decision on property pending. Getting preferential treatment on the academic front is possible. Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves.

Love Focus: Things not going well in a relationship may compel you to adopt some desperate measures.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will have to get behind someone to get your money back, as he or she may not do so voluntarily. You may initially not be included in a trip, but will manage it somehow. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front. A new diet may not give the expected results, so mix it with physical exercise too.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Positivity on the domestic front will ensure harmony within the family. Driving there will be half the fun! Check the fine details before putting your signature on a property deed, as chances of getting hoodwinked appear ripe.

Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. Something new for the house may be bought, but guard against wasteful expenditure. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction and meeting of the minds can launch a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. You will remain popular in your crowd on the social front. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra