Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your innovations on the home front will be much appreciated. Travel is on the cards. Good news on the property front awaits some. Motivation may be lacking in whatever you undertake today. You are likely to enjoy good health. There is a good chance of making some money on the side. Your profile is likely to make you a hot contender for promotion.

Love Focus: Someone who feels attracted to you is likely to remain at his or her fawning best!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Visiting a new place will prove most interesting. Decreasing returns from a property owned by you may cause concern. Those working for a social cause will be able to do a lot for the underprivileged and also get noticed for the same. You will enjoy good health and remain fit. Financially, you will find yourself comfortable. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you in professional matters on the work front. Tensions with spouse cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Too much travelling can get a bit tiresome. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings. You are likely to follow some religious belief in letter and spirit. You will enjoy excellent health by setting up a routine. Your financial position remains stable, as outstanding payments materialize. Your efficiency and promptness in discharging duties may come in for praise on the work front. You will do what needs to be done on the family front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will get the opportunity of expressing it to your beloved in person today!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Time to rejoice on the family front is here! If you are travelling, expect the journey to be comfortable and without any hitches. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. You are likely to meet a childhood friend or someone you had spent your formative years with. Health remains satisfactory. Money saved in a project is likely to be put to good use. Things look most promising on the professional front and may give your career a push.

Love Focus: Romance seems on the upswing, so make time to be together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Comfortable mode of conveyance should be your first priority for a journey. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price. You may get busy organizing something on the social front. A change of diet with health in mind can be adopted by some. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning. On the professional front, you may be chosen for a prestigious assignment that may entail overseas travel. Small irritants on the home front may keep you on the boil and threaten to disturb your day.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Someone in the family may express the desire to take up a specific professional line. Those heading for a vacation are poised to enjoy every moment of it! Booking a property in your name is possible. You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape. Things begin to look up on the financial front. Retain flexibility on the professional front, as rigidity may not cut ice with superiors.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You are likely to have a time of your life by holidaying at a new tourist destination not experienced before. Those trying to sell property will have to remain alert for fraudsters. Your helpful nature will be appreciated and help boost your image on the social front. Good health is assured, as you make conscious efforts to achieve it. Money will not be a problem now with increased earning. A project completed competently is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. Planning a family gathering may be on your mind..

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to flood your mind today, so spare some time for love and make efforts to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Always being available for the family is likely to keep the members happy and contented. You may replace your old vehicle with a new one. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. Your well-wishers are likely to organize something in your honor on the social front. Health remains excellent and promises to keep you energetic. Excellent financial planning will find you saving a lot of money. Holding on to your present job becomes important at this point in time.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to may delight you by dropping broad hints on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

A tiring journey may not leave you with the energy to do anything else today. Property booked earlier is likely to come into your possession now. Someone may turn cold towards you on the social front. Health remains fine. A raise in salary or some added perks are in the pipeline for some. You will be able to exercise full authority at work. An exciting time on the home front can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

If travel is on your mind, cater for the weather to enjoy a comfortable journey. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the social front. The day starts with a good note on the health front. A home loan may get sanctioned. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. Changes done on the home front may need some modifications.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You can spend the day reminiscing happy times of the past with a close friend or relation. An opportunity to travel abroad may materialize for some. Legal issues regarding a property may be decided in your favor. Health may need care. You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work will add to your high morale.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off lover and thwart to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

You will get total support on the family front for starting a new venture or implementing your ideas. An overseas trip is possible. A legal matter may be decided in your favor. Health remains good through own efforts. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. A disturbing element at office may disrupt your normal routine and waste your time.

Love Focus: Parents of someone eligible may get an offer for a suitable match they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries