Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to remain fit and healthy through your own efforts. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. Your insistence on doing things your way at work will be agreed to by co-workers. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. You can be compelled to make a trip that you know is a waste of time.

Love Focus: Lover may insist on exclusive time together, so go ahead and have fun.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle.

Love Focus: Love beckons, but you won’t really have time for it!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adequate rest and increased physical activity will be your mantra to remain fit. An added source of income will soon be found by some. Good work of those working under you is likely to boost your earning. Disturbance at home may deny total relaxation. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! Money pours in through a property deal.

Love Focus: Those starting on a romantic journey will find the going smooth and joyful.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Profits are set to increase and earning is likely to take a jump, so rejoice! Fair play and good customer relations will help you in establishing yourself on the business front. Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: Not being able to spend much time with lover can make him or her go astray.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You remain fit and energetic today. Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front. Those feeling stuck in a dead end job are likely to look for greener pastures. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Travelling in a new vehicle is on the cards for some. Someone will help you in making the right property choice.

Love Focus: Disillusionment on the marital front can force you into some hard thinking.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. Convincing higher ups of your ideas related to professional matters can become a daunting task. Family will bestow its love on you, as you continue to excel in your field. Travelling towards the east, north or northeast is likely to bring you luck.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A health issue gets sorted out by itself. Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. Not revealing more than necessary will make you retain an upper hand on the professional front. Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. A short vacation will prove more tiring than fun. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life gets a boost as lover showers undivided attention.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will regain total fitness through your own efforts. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. Excellent grasp of an issue at hand will help you make correct decisions and give good advice. Disagreements and arguments can mar domestic peace today. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of falling in love with someone you had met just a few times!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Those shirking work may find it difficult to justify themselves to their seniors. Changes that you were keen on will be initiated on the home front. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing in a competition. A function can find you under the limelight on the social front.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling under the weather for sometime will show good recovery. Prospects on the financial front brighten and make chances brighter to accumulate wealth. Someone you don’t particularly like may be made to team up with you at work. You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. You are likely to gain financially, as profits accrue in something you are currently involved in. Your confidence and a way with words will see you through in a workplace situation. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. Financially, you are likely to break even in a new venture. An independent charge is likely to be given to you at work based on your good performance. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense on happiness. Some of you can take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. A family youngster may do you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the love front is certain to make your romance rock.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon