Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 8, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may feel very fresh, and that might help you make the best of the day. Your day at work might be very positive and momentarily beneficial. You might observe normalcy in your finances overall. Your family might offer you some positivity. Traveling might not bring inconveniences to your life. However, avoid making any purchases related to the property today, as it might not be opportune.

Love Focus: Your lover might surprise you with a gift.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your health and fitness might be very promising today and might be the reason for your rejuvenated vitality. Your work might bring out the best in you. You might get to show your professional excellence in front of your colleagues. Try to show love to your kids, as they might be your support in tough times. Avoiding buying property today. Your travel plans, on the other hand, might execute themselves unhindered.

Love Focus: Your romantic partner is likely to bring happiness to your life today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your work might bring happiness to your life today. Working diligently and being punctual might inch you closer to an appraisal. Involving your family in your plans may be a good idea, which might help you bond with your family. Buying life insurance today might be a good move for the safety of your future. Selling any property might yield a decent profit. Meditation might help bring peace to your mind in general.

Love Focus: Your significant other might be in need of your love today, so try to shower them with love and affection.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You might experience financial freedom today. Your health might be the reason behind your rejuvenated vitality and freshness. Try spending quality time with your family today. Finding alternative routes for travel might be a good idea for you. The sale or buying of property might be a very fruitful endeavour. Your pockets might be heavy today and you might feel the boon of wealth.

Love Focus: Making sure that your partner feels loved might be good for the future of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your day at work might consist of stability and productivity. You might get to enjoy the company of your family, bringing you happiness and peace. The sale of the property might be a fruitful decision. Your business might do well, so try to guide your employees positively. Traveling might have some inconveniences today, so try to find alternatives for your travel plans. Eating a lot of fiber might be a bright idea for you today.

Love Focus: Your lover might be harboring a surprise for you today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your day at work might bring the productive side of you out today. Your family might be the centre of your happiness today. Your health might support you throughout the day. Making a financial plan for yourself might be beneficial for you. Helping your colleagues might make their day, so try to do so. The sale or purchase of property may keep some of you occupied today.

Love Focus: Some adjustments may need to be made in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Exercising and meditation might help you feel fresh and rejuvenated. Your family might be the source of happiness and positivity in your life. Some problem or the other may continue to bug you at work. The sale of the property might be a very profitable endeavour. This is a good time for a break from routine, so plan a vacation. Your helpful attitude will come in for praise from all directions.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit reserved and may want you to be around.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your day at work might be the reason for you to feel content today. Your financial prospects appear to be positive. The sale or purchase of property might not be fruitful today, so it is not recommended to do so. Your mature handling on a contentious matter on the family front is likely to be appreciated. An extended official trip is foreseen for some. A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour.

Love Focus: You might face strains in your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

On the work front, a task entrusted to you will be completed to the satisfaction of all. This is a good day to organize a gathering of your near and dear ones at your place. A property booked by you may come into your possession now. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. An overseas trip is likely to materialize for some and prove quite enjoyable.

Love Focus: Differences with lovers can crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you are set to grow stronger, as new opportunities come your way. A task assigned to you at work will be to your liking, but you may get little time to complete it. An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. An overseas trip may materialize for some and provide a chance to meet someone after a long time. Taking possession of the property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Spending some quality time with a lover is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A new exercise routine may be adopted by some on the health front. Some of you may get down to improving your financial situation. The extra workload is possible today. Your helping hand at home will be much appreciated. This is a good time to plan a trip out of town to meet someone. Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover at someplace exclusive is likely.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Drafting a financial plan to maximize savings might be helpful in the future. Try to take out some time for your family. Your travel plans might go unhindered today. Selling property today might not be a good decision. You might get an opportunity to represent your team professionally. Eating healthy and within limits should be ideal for you.

Love Focus: Try to make the best of the day and make your partner feel loved and valued.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Blue

