Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 1, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. You succeed in raising capital for a project. Adopting a good health option promises to take you towards total fitness. Keeping spouse in a happy mood can get you what your heart desires. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. Apply yourself to problems at hand to delve deeper.

Love Focus: Partner’s hidden talents will make you proud.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Splurging on the right people will help in networking. You are likely to prove your mettle professionally. You are likely to put an elderly on the road to recovery. An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. You are likely to begin something new in right earnest.

Love Focus: Lover may frustrate your plans for an outing that you had been wishing for long.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Meditation may come to your rescue. A windfall can be expected for those dealing in shares. Impudence of a junior may make you hit the ceiling. Your happy mood is likely to spread cheer. Marital life cruises along smoothly. Expect a pat on the back on the academic front for something achieved. It is a good time to start something new.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A home remedy comes in handy. Money given to a friend for investment purposes will be returned many times over! It will be in your best interest to talk things out instead of losing your shirt. A change on the domestic front is foretold and it will turn out good. Your creativity and intellectualism may come in for praise on the academic front. You may find a better avenue, where your ideas get appreciated.

Love Focus: A treat from lover promises to make your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An expensive item is likely to arrive by post or will be gifted to you. At work, your half-hearted attempt may not get the results you seek. An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. You will remain in close touch with a dear one, despite physical distance. A prize or cash award can be expected by those participating in a competition.

Love Focus: A bright day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to enjoy immense fulfillment and mental peace at this juncture. A financial transaction may turn in your favour, if you make the right moves. A professional victory is foretold for those in challenging positions. Friend or relation coming and staying with you will brighten the atmosphere at home. A big relief on the academic front is foreseen and will help you let your hair down.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is in store.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Profits are set to steadily increase giving a boost to your standard of living. Salaried may find something extra in their pay packet. Physical activity will help in countering excesses. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Music or movies will keep some entertained.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers or a thoughtful gift may brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those involved in research may get a chance to innovative. Adopt yoga or other modes of exercise to achieve balance. An oversight in money matters is indicated, so remain alert. Family routine will remain uneventful and may even appear a bit boring. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. On the academic front, you are likely to feel quite contented by the pace of things.

Love Focus: Profess undying love for your heartthrob to win him or her.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Curb wasteful expenditure, as it may eat into your savings. A superior is likely to remain pleased with your performance. Shop till you drop, but don’t overdo the eating bit. This is the day to spend time with children and family. Much effort may go into preparing for something important on the academic front. A desire you were harbouring in your heart for long is likely to be fulfilled today.

Love Focus: Partner may be a bit harsh, but will talk sense.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Bargain well while shopping to get the best price. A change of job promises better salary and perks. Not all health tips may apply to you, remember that. Guard against overconfidence on the academic front. If you go the extra mile for someone, expect total support from him or her. Tension may pervade on the domestic sphere and keep you in a bad mood today.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win your heart by catering to your every whim!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Arm-twisting may be the only recourse. A good day is foreseen for professionals in engineering field. Eat only when you feel really hungry. Family may appear a bit demanding and may encroach upon your private space. Be deliberate in whatever you do on the academic front. Getting praised by people around you will be most heartening.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to become victims of lover’s suspicion.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Writers and directors will get the opportunity to explore new ideas. Check the expiry date before taking any medicines. You must inspect the item thoroughly before buying. You will need to keep your morale high on the academic front. Your efforts will make an event or party a thumping success. Searching for a suitable partner for an eligible child or sibling will meet with success.

Love Focus: Partner’s warmth and affection is certain to put you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)