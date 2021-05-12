Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. Those thinking of skipping office today are advised to rethink about it. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. Don’t take things lying down if someone hurts your sensibilities.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect an expensive item or a piece of jewellery from partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. Your inability to increase your earnings may need some introspection, so find time to do so. Cloth and utensil merchants can expect boosted sales.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market.

You feel good on the inside as things go your way. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Something that initially appeared impossible is likely to be achieved now.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing. A leisure trip is indicated. A property deal may prove profitable. Getting into the good books of a senior by helping out in a personal matter is possible for some.

Those regular in workouts will do well to take a day’s complete break. Plans for business expansion will make you join hands with someone abroad. Accountants and bankers may see some positive developments.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded. Perfect health will be retained. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Someone may reject your ideas, if you don’t present them well. It will be in your interest to avoid any misunderstandings on the family front.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those planning a family are in for some good news. A trip may get postponed. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field. Regular routine will keep you fit. Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. A problem on the professional front may beg your attention, so don’t ignore it.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those connected with export and import can expect a windfall. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security.

Love Focus: A compatible match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family member’s decision may not be to your liking and may cause friction at home. Something that you have organised on the social front may have to be postponed. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. A good dose of relaxation will recharge you completely. Some of you may be on the verge of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. You will have to keep your wits about to tackle someone at work.

Love Focus: Partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Spouse will be supportive, but don’t take things for granted! A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession. Your loving and caring nature will be appreciated by one and all. Health remains satisfactory. Take advice of experts before investing your hard earned money. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector.

Love Focus: You and your beloved coo like two lovebirds today!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A highly anticipated journey proves uneventful. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

Keeping a good dietary control will not be difficult and will help in coming back in shape. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. You find time to share the small joys of the family.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A marriage proposal for the eligible may be under active consideration. Travelling with friends will be fun. Acquiring a new property may take some more time than expected. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Unexpected gains are likely from an unexpected source. Retailers may find their business on the upswing.

Love Focus: Avoid saying things casually on the love front as it may not go well with the lover.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Spirituality may have special significance for you at this juncture in your life. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. You may become the proud owner of something expensive. It is time to take a much-deserved break. A child or younger sibling may need the freedom of staying out late.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio