Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. You may plan for a business cum leisure trip. Possession of a property may come to you. Your preparation on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead.

You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances are concerned. There is much that remains to be done at work, so manage your time well. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Your search for romance is about to end as you click with someone like-minded, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain fit and energetic. Opportunities for investing in some good schemes may come to you soon. Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated. Your dream home may turn into reality soon. Winning cash or a monetary prize in a competition seems real for some. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front.

Love Focus: Falling in and out of love is possible for some!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your well-wishers can force you into something that will ultimately benefit you. An exciting journey can keep you all engrossed. Finding good tenants is possible for house owners. Health remains satisfactory. Money from other sources is likely to augment your earning and keep you financially sound. There is a possibility of some government employees facing enquiry or being taken into task.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You may need to monitor your finances closely. This is a good time to plan a short vacation, just for a change of scene. An addition or alteration to the house may commence soon under your supervision. Professionals are set to have a favorable day, especially those in the health and service sectors. Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family dispute may arise and show you in bad light. Overseas journey may materialize for some and will be lots of fun. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. Health remains good. Those facing cash crunch are likely to find their monetary condition improving. A decision taken by you is likely to prove excellent for the organization you are working for.

Love Focus: You will succeed in stoking the ambers of passion and make romance rock!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Personal relationship with someone may come in the way of your extending a helping hand to him or her. A vacation is likely to proceed as per plans and give you utmost pleasure. Possession of a property may come to you. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

You can get irregular in your exercise routine, so keep up the motivation. Your helping hand to someone in monetary need is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction. Your willingness to take the initiative at work is likely to impress superiors.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Travelling long distance by road may not be too comfortable, due to frequent delays and traffic jams. Prospects of getting a piece of property at bargain price look bright. Someone is likely to admire your tireless energy and desire for perfection on the social front. A side business will start giving good returns and add to your wealth. You will remain a step ahead of what the boss thinks of and impress him or her. Joining a group of health conscious people will do a whale of a good for you on the health front. You can be treated to something special on the home front.

Love Focus: You can be harsh to lover without even realizing it.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A good and well paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. A family youngster may need guidance, but do some with a soft glove. You are likely to enjoy a long drive with friends. Some pending documentation of a property may need to be concluded at the earliest. Insistence on healthy habits will be key to remaining fit and energetic. Someone on the business front may take you for a ride by promising much, but delivering little.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of someone captivating you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A family member can prove a godsend in helping you to complete an important task done. Your desire for a short vacation may not immediately get fulfilled, due to professional commitments. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. Your preparation will become the key to your good showing on the academic front. Good returns can be expected by your initiative on the health front. Someone close to you is likely to help you out with money. Your professional excellence will help promote your name and attract clients.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to meet an ideal match, who shares your hobbies and interests.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can become a source of inspiration for your child or a family youngster. Accompanying someone interesting on a journey promises to make the journey enjoyable. Taking possession of property booked by you is possible.

It will be important to choose an exercise routine that is in sync with your lifestyle. Financially, you are likely to break even in a new venture. You may not get the consent for something you desire on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your flirtatious nature can cause turbulence on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You can get invited to a party or a function that you had been looking forward to. Some of you may plan to visit a place of pilgrimage. Changes required at home may be given the go ahead. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. You may get the opportunity to return a favor to a workplace colleague. Some of you may turn your attention towards health to keep fit.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Exciting company is likely to make a journey most pleasurable. Booking a house or a plot is possible. There is no point in initiating something on the social front, which you have no intention of completing. An earning opportunity may come along for businesspersons and traders. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. You will find a distinct improvement in your health and feel more energetic. It will be fun travelling with friends and family today.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

