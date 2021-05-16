Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. A suitable place to stay is within the reach of those looking for accommodation. A function can find you under the limelight on the social front. Health remains satisfactory. Financial front remains stable. Your professional soundness is likely to win accolades at work. Working women will be able to balance work and home without much difficulty.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A function can be organized at home. Travelling stars look bright, so plan an outing with your near and dear ones. Desire to own property of your own may take some time in becoming a reality. Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. Spending extra money on someone or something may pinch, but will be inescapable. You will be able to convince a senior and mould him to your way of thinking on the professional front.

Love Focus: You can expect to spend a fulfilling time in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Opting for a suitable transport for a long journey will be important in view of comfort and speed. Purchase of property may be in the final stages for some. Health remains good. Your visit to an out of town place may not achieve your aim, but will also not go in vain. Those not earning too well will manage to enhance their income by taking up extra job. A function can be organized in your honor or some award may be bestowed upon you for your achievements.

Love Focus: Introduce some new ideas to perk up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your style of functioning is likely to impress seniors. Booking a new property is indicated. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation. Junk food needs to be avoided as it can play havoc with health. Taking the help of a financial advisor is likely to help you save much more, than what you would have with your own efforts. Working women can have a trying time at work.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to give immense fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family youngster’s achievements are likely to make you feel proud. A much anticipated outing with friends may not turn out that exciting. Investments made in property are likely to give handsome returns. A satisfying performance can be expected on the academic front. Eating right and remaining active is your mantra for good health, so stick to it. Earning some quick bucks is possible today, especially for those involved in trading and speculation. Pending work will be completed without a hitch.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive to your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. A short journey is possible for some. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. A big chore on the domestic front is likely to be completed today. Getting your money’s worth on the business front will keep you mentally at ease. Doctors, engineers and architects are likely to enjoy a professionally satisfying day.

Love Focus: You may not be able to hide the intensity of your emotions for someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Eating right will be your mantra for maintaining good health. A loan given to someone may be returned. Your decision making skills are likely to attract appreciation from those who matter on the work front. Someone may be after you to complete a pending work at home, so oblige if you don’t want an ugly scene! You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Someone you have not met in years may want to reinstate the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A long excursion is in the pipeline for youngsters and promises great fun. Someone brings good tidings from a distant land. Time management can let you down on the academic front, so be careful. Check excesses to retain good health. Being tight fisted on the financial front is the need of the hour. A workplace rival may manage to lead you into a trap and lower your image in front of those who matter on the professional front. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful.

Love Focus: Your love interest may delight you by giving positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A bonanza on the financial front awaits freelancers and those doing odd jobs.

Enjoying a holiday trip to someplace exotic is indicated. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well.

Adopting a new fitness regimen is possible for some and will help in coming back in shape. If you are travelling for business, the day augurs well for you.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into somebody’s heart!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Good news awaits you on the family front. A family outing is on cards today. You are likely to enjoy your friends’ circle and even invite some new friends to join in. Your fitness shows an upward trend. You will be able to handle a challenge competently on the financial front. Chance of a raise is possible for some. You may be in mood for some peace and quiet today.

Love Focus: Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will find family most supportive of your ideas. Plans for an overseas journey may have to be shelved due to circumstances beyond your control. Your reputation as a helpful and considerate person is set to rise on the social front. Training under supervision will help you in achieving your fitness goals. There is a crying need for you to let go and enjoy what life has to offer. You are likely to thoroughly enjoy the day on both personal and professional spheres.

Love Focus: Someone coming and spending time with you today is likely to delight you no end.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Life may become a bit hectic due to frequent travel. Possession of a house, previously booked by you, may become a reality soon. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today. Concern for fitness can make you switch to a healthy lifestyle. You will find yourself well off financially at this point of time. You will need to attend to a complaint expeditiously at work.

Love Focus: You may be in for a surprise as the lover plans something special for the evening.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 8, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus Be careful of: Virgo Taurus (April 21-May 20) A function can be organized at home. Travelling stars look bright, so plan an outing with your near and dear ones. Desire to own property of your own may take some time in becoming a reality. Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. Spending extra money on someone or something may pinch, but will be inescapable. You will be able to convince a senior and mould him to your way of thinking on the professional front. Love Focus: You can expect to spend a fulfilling time in the company of lover today. 