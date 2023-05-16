All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 16, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A positive response from an opposite number promises to leave you elated. Wasteful expenditure is likely to lead to a financial crisis, if not checked in time. Not adhering to a medical prescription or doctor’s advice is likely to keep you bedridden. If you value someone, go by his or her advice. Remain in control to prevent someone from taking an upper hand. There is no point in getting oversensitive about issues that have no long-term effects.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk with lover will help you get rid of an emotional burden.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The more you involve yourself in a work-related issue, the deeper you get embroiled in it. Some good news on the financial front is in the offing. Your fears about contracting some illness will be unfounded. If you make a mistake, there will be people to help you out. So, don’t feel scared to do your thing. Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation.

Love Focus: Spending time together at home with partner will give immense joy.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You may get much in demand at work, because of your expertise. Overspending will not hurt your pocket, as you earn enough to indulge in luxury. Someone may provide emotional support. Some of you may take up higher studies and may even travel abroad for it. You will need to watch your weight, before you reach the point of no return! Owning a house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A much awaited development on the romantic front is just round the corner, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A little effort on your part will go a long way in mending fences with a rival. Meeting an old school or college mate is a distinct possibility today. Transparency in negotiations will remove all apprehensions in going ahead with a deal. An outing with your favourite person proves to be a refreshing experience. Remain cool in a workplace situation, as it may not turn out in an anticipated way. Don’t get stressed over trivial matters.

Love Fucus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some more efforts may have to be put in to achieve what you have set out for, but luck remains on your side. A friend or associate finally returns a loan after dilly dallying for long. Sports enthusiasts will taste victory in their chosen field. You will get a chance to impress those who matter by organising a party or a function. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to.

Love Focus: Catering to a specific need of partner is likely to provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Stars advise you to take care of the security of your prized possessions. You may have to put in extra hours to organize an event on the professional front. Remain in the good books of people on the academic front. Good food is always welcome, but don’t overdo it! The chances of a dear one breaking a promise cannot be ruled out. You will need to get to the bottom of the problem to solve it, so devote time to it.

Love Focus: Love happens, so don’t waste too much time looking for it!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Today’s the day to take the initiative you have been mulling over for long. There is much that needs to be done at work, so pick up pace. Giving to charity is likely to open new vistas in the form of some great opportunities. Don’t mind if someone doesn’t go by your advice, you have done your bit. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Travel is indicated and may take you out of town or country. How you invest or spend your money today will have an impact on future financial planning. There is much that needs to be done at work, so pick up pace. You need to deal with negativity with a firm resolve. A little push is all that is needed to complete a pending task. Don’t get into anyone’s way, if you don’t want to face the flak.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Chances for promotion brighten for some. Despite good returns, the work hours are likely to bug some of you. Taking a walk-in fresh air may not be enough to keep you physically fit. Befriending someone is on the cards and it may liven up your dull evenings! This is a fantastic time for you on the professional and academic fronts. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market.

Love Focus: It is best not to be oversensitive in matters of love as chances of getting hurt are likely.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

It may become necessary for those in debt to cut corners for timely repayment. A good workout helps ease the mental burden that you are carrying. Business flourishes, as you manage to give it your full focus. A promotion can be expected for government employees. Get socially in and benefit. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. Good day for disposing of property.

Love Focus: Your wait is over, as the one you love is finally coming over.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Things work out in your favour today. The extra money may come as a boon and make you indulge in luxury. You find time to rest and recoup after a hectic period. Things spiritual may bring a special meaning to life. Ideas and suggestions will be well received at work. You remain popular on the social front. Achievements of a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood. Enjoying an out-of-town journey is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You will need to plan something nice with partner to enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Professionals will find the day profitable. Promoting your self-interest may be on your mind and you will take steps to achieve the same. Immediate corrective steps are required today to prevent disruption of family harmony. Don’t throw caution to the winds while using the road today, as stars appear unfavourable. You will get the right break if you wait awhile. A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven!

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

