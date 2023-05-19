All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19, 2023 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Networking is likely to help those looking for a suitable job. A religious or marriage ceremony is likely to be planned at home. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Some of you may plan to buy property. Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Growth prospects may not look promising for those seeking to change their line. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. You will need to remain vigilant on the road. Students will need to strive harder to keep pace on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. An unexpected cash crunch is likely to put you in a spot. Today, you are likely to experience the repercussions of bingeing without control! A family elder may need you, so make yourself available even if you are busy. It is difficult to get support from someone opposed to your ideas, but don’t give up the ship. Speak less and listen more.

Love Focus: Reminiscing about your first love with partner will draw you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Someone will help you in discovering your worth at work, so get involved the soonest. A shaky start to a new venture will take some time to stabilise. You need to work on your emotional well-being. If you need to get into the groove on the social front, keep in touch more often. Health poses no problems, as you remain fit and energetic. A sale of property may get a good response.

Love Focus: Don’t expect your opposite number to be sensitive towards your feelings today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A change of diet will help you to come back in shape. You may need to go the extra mile at work, just to impress higher-ups. Taking friends for an outing is possible today. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front. Your gesture may not be appreciated right away, but it will get totally registered. Some material benefits are in the offing, but you will need to exercise patience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love and mutual respect will help strengthen a steady relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone may become your guiding force on the academic front. A family gathering will help in renewing ties with those close to you. Expect some good returns from an investment. You remain at your peak simply by keeping in touch with your profession! Be judicious in whom you extend your helping hand, as you can get used by someone for nothing. Be careful of the weather, if you don’t want to get laid up in bed.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realise their dreams!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You will need to put someone in his or her place before it is too late. Remaining stuck in the same old daily rut may give you a feeling of drifting apart. Credit cards are convenient, but you will need to use them judiciously. Devise ways to counter stressful situations before they get the better of you. An official trip will get a lot of work done, so volunteer for it. Poor performers will need to pull up their socks.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have to find ways and means to counter boredom, especially if you are housebound. Travelling to a distant place with friends becomes a blessed journey of togetherness. A bonus or a profitable venture is on the cards and promises to make you financially secure. An ailment that has been troubling you for long will show signs of subsiding. You will need to pace your work to progress satisfactorily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. A break in routine will help you recover your vigour and vitality. A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It seems a perfect day for an outing to someplace exotic. Getting something in kind rather than cash will prove beneficial in the long run. If you get a chance to meet someone influential, take it. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front. A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Positive fallout of a business meeting will help you inch closer to your objective. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Keeping a low profile on the academic front will be important today. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Consume nutritious diet and continue with the physical activity to remain healthy. Those worried about finances can rest easy. Good networking is likely to get you the appointment you had been hoping for long. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. Plans to visit someone abroad may be afoot for some. You will need to continue your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta