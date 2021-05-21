Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your initiative to arrange a family get-together will prove enjoyable and help break the monotonous routine. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun. You may take possession of a new property. Fortune smiles on you on the financial front and add to your wealth. Rivals are likely to beat you at the game of one up man ship on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may feel tormented as lover becomes incommunicado with you over some issue.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A family get-together will provide an opportunity to meet everyone. Things look promising on the property front. Something that you have started on the side will start bringing in money. Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. Good health is assured, but only through your efforts. A job well done can take you places on the career front.

Love Focus: A new look may help winning appreciation from the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. You shine at work as your talents get recognised. You may enjoy a new tourist destination with friends. A suitable accommodation is yours and that too within your budget. Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Those studying outside can expect some extra pocket money from home.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foreseen for those newly married.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You need to be careful on the road. An assignment on the academic front will be tackled satisfactorily. Some payments overdue for long are likely to be received. Good health helps you to try new workout regimes. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than supportive in your hour of need.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Differences may need to be sorted out with spouse, if you want the domestic front to remain peaceful. You are likely to travel on invitation to a seminar or conference and it can even be overseas. Those in two minds about developing a property will need to make the correct decision. Previous investments are set to improve your financial situation. Your health can turn for the better, only if you exercise some self-discipline. Your power to convince others will get you a minor deal that promises to become profitable after some time.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will be able to retain a positive frame of mind today and bring peace and harmony to the home front. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. A property division will be to everyone's satisfaction. You are likely to grow stronger on the academic front. Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. Health food may not be enough to come back in shape. You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

There is a distinct possibility of a raise or promotion for those in government service. Party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. You will get the opportunity to enjoy yourself in a new group of friends or colleagues. Good dietary habits will prevent you from getting out of shape. There is much you can do to improve your financial standing, but solid efforts on your part may be required.

Love Focus: Enjoy a long drive with lover today!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Relations are likely to sour with someone in the family. Landlords will find a tenant for their house. People who matter are likely to favour you on the academic front. Some investments in the past may mature to give handsome returns. Expected arrears are likely to take their own sweet time to materialise. Praise on the professional front is likely to prove a balm for your ego and self-esteem.

Love Focus: Love on the sly is certain to provide oodles of thrills!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. Spending a few days with someone out of town is possible. Property matters will progress satisfactorily through someone's efforts. You will manage to hold your own on the academic front. You will feel much fitter than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Cash registers are likely to start ringing as a new venture tastes success. Be careful about over committing things on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love can pull at your heart strings.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Enjoying a journey with friends is possible. A planned vacation promises to go without a hitch and prove simply fantastic! You may plan to do up an ancestral property for renting out or shifting in. Things move favourably on the academic front. Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for something big. Profits are likely to dip for retailers as footfalls refuse to increase despite best efforts. Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing.

Love Focus: Stability in relationship is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. A long drive may allow you to think things out. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Money from sources other than salary will materialise and make your financial front strong. Making regular workouts a part of your daily routine promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. Help and assistance will be forthcoming in a project assigned to you at work.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Vacation time will find you packing bags and heading towards an exotic destination. You are likely to come a step closer to buying a piece of property. You are likely to perform exceptionally well on the academic front.

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. You can waste money on something that is way down on your priority list. You may find it difficult to convince a family youngster regarding some lucrative career options.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out, if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

