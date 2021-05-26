Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. You can find yourself a bit restless today. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. Appreciation for something successfully accomplished on the academic front is possible. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable. You will find the family supportive and encouraging.

Love Focus: An ugly situation may develop between you and lover over an issue simmering for long.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will find the family supportive and helpful in dealing with any problems that may be facing you. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. Those feeling low are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Rivalry at work needs to be checked, as it can harm your interests.

Love Focus: Things start to look bright on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Much togetherness and bonhomie are foreseen on the family front. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest.

A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. A celebration can have an adverse impact on your savings. Don't keep mum over difficulties faced at work, as they will only keep piling up.

Love Focus: Romance enters your life unannounced and promises to make life interesting!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

It is better to give in to meeting spouse's demands on the home front, than continue pulling in opposite directions. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible. Acquiring property by way of inheritance is possible for some. You will come out with flying colours in a competitive situation on the academic front. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. It will be important to treat every issue on its merit to arrive at the right decision on the professional front.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Coming out with flying colours in an exam or a competition is quite possible. It is best to steer clear of the vicious circle of borrowing and lending, as it may cause unnecessary friction. Someone's advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. Good planning on your part will help in avoiding obvious pitfalls in a project at work. Homemakers may take a break from their daily chores.

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan on a long distance tour.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. An academic achievement is on the cards for some. Health remains satisfactory with own efforts. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. Things may become a bit difficult on the professional front, but you will manage to handle them well.

Love Focus: Sweet surprises from the one you like may warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. You may plan a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. You will strive to remain fit, despite minor health problems facing you. Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. You will feel more confident of undertaking a venture at work that you were afraid of earlier.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A child is likely to perform well. It is best to address all health issues, before they start causing problems. Plans may be afoot to organise an outing with friends or family. Property owned by you will begin to give good returns.

Your focus on savings will keep expenditure within the budget. Complications arising on the workplace are likely to get resolved without putting you in any kind of problems.

Love Focus: There is every chance of lover popping the question today.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your secretive nature may make parents or family elders suspicious, so be more open in whatever you do. Travelling together to someplace enjoyable is foreseen. Driving may prove strenuous, so take adequate breaks. You are likely to get the better of your competitors on the academic front. Previous investments are likely to come in handy now. Following a diet fad will help you remain in shape. Certain things implemented by you are likely to prove advantageous to the organisation.

Love Focus: Sharing your thoughts with lover will prove therapeutic.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Difficulties faced by you at work are likely to ease. A guest is likely to brighten up the home front and keep you entertained. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. Good returns from an existing property are likely. Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. Financially, you will be able to remain on a safe wicket, but don't commit your money blindly for anyone.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Those travelling on a long journey will need to make all preparation before starting off to prevent inconvenience. Today is the right day to deal in property. Efforts on the academic front are likely to draw the appreciation of higher ups. Good health will motivate you to keep up your workout regimen. Financially, you will need to focus on conserving money. Your self-confidence and gift of the gab will keep you on the forefront on the professional front. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today is the day to do things together with the family, so plan out something interesting. A journey out of town may provide a much-needed break. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Preparing for a competition may not appear as difficult as it had previously seemed.

Joining a group of health-conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim. Earning gets a boost for those working on commission basis. Some delay is foreseen for those being considered for promotion.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius