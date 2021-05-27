Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 27

PREMAll zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A family member may not be in a good mood and should better not be poked. A peaceful travel is assured. A property decision can be postponed to a later date.

Business persons may be occupied in submitting tender in time to get a lucrative deal. Money given for doing a particular job may be as good as lost. A health advice from an expert is likely to work wonders.

Love Focus: Those involved in romance on the sly are assured of secrecy.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Bank balance may look unhealthy now, but things start looking up soon. Neglect can get you out of shape in no time, so don’t cheat on your exercise schedule. A property renovation may be on the minds of some.

You may need some time off to plan out certain important things today. Do something positive before you fall from the grace of superiors. You will need to keep your morale high on the academic front.

Love Focus: Brighten partner’s mood, if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A celebration on the family front is likely to keep you engaged. Be careful about your possessions while travelling. Someone is likely to update you with a good striking property deal in the market. Today, conscious effort may be required by some to overcome lethargy. Avoid trusting someone with your funds. Work wise, things will be much in control. Some of you may require to take a charge of more responsibilities in the absence of a senior.

Love Focus: Let bygones be bygones if you want peace in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Recruitment agents will have to get a bigger bait to catch the bigger fish! Health foods help to some extent, but regular home fare remains essential. Enjoying a ride with friends is possible for some. If you want to hurry up an assignment, remain extra careful. Some unsaid words may linger in your mind much after someone close has left. Your request for a raise may not get a definite reply.

Love Focus: Hectic schedule at work may not give you time to meet your lover.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Avoid guarantying anyone’s work as things may bounce back on you. Students should not submit things in a rush. Someone’s arrival is likely to infuse excitement on the family front. Stars do promise a long journey today. Your attempts at manoeuvring yourself in an advantageous position may be thwarted by your rivals. Exercise books are good, but you cannot beat an expert. A boss’s ill mood is likely to make things topple on the professional front.

Love Focus: An excellent time on the love front is much indicated.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your system seems out of sync today on the health front, so take note to avoid complicating matters further. You do not need to worry regarding your finances today. Avoid confrontation of any sorts on the road. A social event may have to be forcibly attended even if you do not wish to. Extra efforts are needed on the academic front, so don’t take things lightly. Young interns may get excellent learning experience. A family member is likely to join the family business or father’s profession.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win your heart by catering to your every whim!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those separated may recall fond memories of times together. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. You are likely to take up an exercise routine. An impromptu travel is likely to be worth the effort. Make efforts to come closer to people you feel uneasy with. You may be pleasantly surprised by their warmth and bonhomie. Immerse yourself in studies now, if you want to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem distant; it is up to you to infuse some excitement in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A disciplined routine for exercising is likely to benefit your overall health. A senior is likely to put in words of praise for the job well done. Excellent show by students is likely to be a morale booster. Travel plans may need to be shelved for some crucial reasons. You may react to moods of someone close and hate yourself for it! Don’t trust others with your money on any pretext today. A loan applied for may require some more documentation before been given a go ahead.

Love Focus: Partner’s hidden talents will make you proud. Nearness to lover will provide a sense of contentment to those feeling insecure.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may need help in a personal matter. Those seeking loans are bound to hear good news. It is still some time before you start hearing of good offers for a property you are planning to sell. A risk taken in a business venture gets good returns. Chartered accountants and lawyers will be able to find some good clients. Family life runs smoothly, but make it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in. Overindulgence may not be good for your health.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, a short separation may prove difficult to bear.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Money pouring in from various sources allows you to splurge. A misplaced expensive item may be found all of a sudden. A good diet will keep the system in balance. Don’t take risks on the road, as stars appear unfavourable. Work may dictate spending more time in office, but don’t overstrain. Some doubts in your weak subjects may remain in your mind and little you can do about them. Those in new jobs should avoid making unnecessary demands.

Love Focus: Partner’s warmth and affection is certain to put you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A task given to you will be completed most satisfactorily. Lucrative work is in the offing for builders and contractors. Alternative therapies prove excellent for getting healthier. You will have the courage to call a spade a spade at work and you will do so without hurting anyone too! Family life may not run as smoothly as though of; you would need to do something regarding it before things start turning sour.

Love Focus: Winning the affections of the one you like is a foregone conclusion, so plan a candlelight dinner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Despite mental tensions you remain in perfect physical health. Youngsters may take up a new sport. Pending payments are likely to be recieved. You may find your popularity on the rise at work. Someone may negatively influence you on the academic front. A gift will get you the favours you seek. Distributors and manufacturers need to be careful about quality.

Love Focus: A positive reply received in regard to a marriage proposal will raise your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo