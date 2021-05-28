Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.









Aries (March 21-April 20)

A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Your style of working may need changes for improving academic performance.

Health needs care in this changing season. Money from a deal that was pending since long is likely to be received. Negotiations on the work front may not go as planned.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. This is a good time to invest in property. You will find good companionship today that promises to make your day interesting on the social front. A change of scene may not go well with your system. Financial support will be required by those aiming for higher studies. A good break or a much-coveted promotion is on the cards for those working for multinational companies.

Love Focus: Something said or done may not be taken well by the lover and may upset the mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family disagreement may need to be handled at a priority. You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour.

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Your financial condition is set to improve as new avenues to make money open up. You are likely to achieve much at work today with sheer hard work.

Love Focus You will need to make love grow in your relationship, since nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Some of you may plan to buy property. Good performance on the academic front may open a number of new avenues for you.

Health needs care and you cannot afford to take that leisurely. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. A business trip holding much promise is likely to take you on cloud nine.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo









Leo (July 23-August 23)

Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Your efforts to come back in shape are likely to be rewarded. Academic achievement comes your way as you leave no stone unturned to put in your best. A financial issue can keep you mentally occupied. Professionally, you need to set things right on a priority. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated.

Love Focus: Lover may appear most unaccommodating and you would need to do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A leisure attitude at work is likely to cost you much. You are likely to devote your energies to make home a happy place to be in. Driving down with friends to a fun place cannot be ruled out today. A new property acquired by you will start giving good monetary returns. Those feeling weak and listless of late may find their strength and energy returning. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to hold your own by judicious spending.

Love Focus: Reposing too much faith on someone and opening your heart out may backfire, as he or she can let you down.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





Libra (September 24-October 23)

A difference of opinion with someone in the family is possible and may prove upsetting. Someone may be interested in taking you out of town. Additions and alterations contemplated for the house may be given the green signal now. Pursuing an outdoor sport promises to keep you in a fine fettle. Having to spend money to uphold a family tradition may not seem palatable, but take it in your stride. Finally, you may find things improving both on the personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Parents are likely to approve of your ideas to do something of your own. Postponing a travel plan is likely for some. Construction work regarding a residential property is likely to go in full swing. Some of you are likely to follow in the footsteps of your more health-conscious friends and benefit. Invest only if you are sure of the returns. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is possible.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An overseas journey may materialise for some. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Those with money to invest may still be looking for some good options. Doing a lot of legwork now on the professional front to secure a deal is likely to prove profitable. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation.

Love Focus: You are likely to create a situation, just to meet lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning. Family may not be supportive in whatever you are involved in. Some of you may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy.

Regular workouts are likely to start showing good results on the health front. Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realised later than expected.

Love Focus: You may finally get the response you desire from someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family gathering can get you totally involved and prey on your time too. Accompanying your near and dear ones on a journey promises lots of fun. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. An appraisal or a recognition is in store for some. You will need to remain consistent in your exercise routine, if fitness is your aim, irregularity will just not do. Some of you are likely to start earning well or experience a windfall.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will be able to achieve peace and tranquility on the home front. An out-of-town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. This may make you lag behind in your current assignment.

Love Focus: This is the not a good day to pick up not so good things from the past with the lover.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus