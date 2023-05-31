Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 31, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your financial condition is set to improve. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. A good dose of relaxation will recharge you completely. An interesting person promises to make your journey entertaining. Your efficiency at work is likely to get noticed. Some positive developments are foreseen for those planning to buy a house. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: Laughing with the one you love can be the best medicine between you right now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Introducing some new procedure or drawing a new policy for the organisation is possible for some. Profits in a business venture promise to keep your financial front healthy. Your life path gets clearer and more defined on the academic front. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her performance. Chance of meeting a celebrity on a journey is possible. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: Good vibrations fill your love life today as you notice yourself making sweet connections with those whom you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Previous investments are poised to bring handsome returns. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to get recognised and be richly rewarded. An exciting time on the home front can be expected by some. Out of town travel is foreseen and will enable you to meet people you have not met in years. Meditation and matters spiritual will prove uplifting and help in getting de-stressed. Academically, you are likely to shine. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: On the romantic front, instant gratification is what you seek and what you get today, so have an enjoyable outing with partner!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will need a push to get going in a professional venture and that push will be forthcoming. Financial support is likely for those pursuing higher studies. You feel on top of the world today and are likely to accomplish much. Ill health poses no problems for those pursuing their passion. You may need to handle a family situation with maturity. You are likely to enjoy travelling with an interesting person. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: A new relationship is on the cards for those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Money comes in a steady stream and promises to make you financially comfortable. The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives. Promotion or raise in on the anvil for those serving with the government or with top MNCs. You are likely to ace the competition on the academic front by the dint of your hard work. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. Those travelling today are likely to enjoy the outing. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: You and your partner are excited to form some new plans together

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The day seems immensely fulfilling on the professional front, as new deals are negotiated and signed. Efforts to grow financially strong are likely to show positive results soon. On the fitness front, your efforts of coming back in shape succeed. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Air travel is foreseen for some, which can be in official or personal capacity. If you want to invest in property, now is the time. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: Passions rage on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to find yourself in a monetarily profitable situation. Influencing someone to turn things in your favour may meet with mixed success. Those planning a family are in for some good news. Those connected with export and import can expect a windfall. Overdoing anything today on the fitness front may cost you dear. Don’t leave anything to chance on the academic front. A responsibility needs to be discharged on the social front. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: The one you desire is likely to shower love on you and make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. On the academic front, a much-awaited outcome will be in your favour. Project yourself in a befitting manner, if you want to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Do a bit of financial planning, before you start thinking on the lines of investment. Your resolve to get back in shape is admirable. New drivers will get an opportunity to do long distance. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rose

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will manage to impress those who matter on the professional front by your ideas and suggestions. An important event will make you all excited and raring to go. Being fully prepared on the academic front is a misnomer, so keep at it! Expect an eventful journey. Excellent news awaits you on the financial front. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Support from the family will help you in accomplishing your dreams.

Love Focus: You and your beloved coo like two lovebirds today!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Take advice from everyone, before giving the green signal for a domestic project. A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. On the work front, you are likely to display extraordinary commercial acumen. Find ways to remain focussed on the academic front. Your health initiative will prove beneficial. This is an auspicious day for starting construction. Travelling in a group is foreseen and will be most enjoyable. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring excellent results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Good start on the academic front promises to take you far. Job seekers may get some good openings. Retailers may find their business on the upswing. Getting an electronic item or a piece of jewellery as a gift is certain to raise your spirits. You are likely to light up faces of those you meet today. Your ideas on the home front will be good, but expensive. You will need to plan a trip well to make it enjoyable. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: On the romantic front, partner may seem aloof and unresponsive, so do something to bring cheer to him or her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A project completed competently is likely to add to your prestige on the professional front. Meeting friends is likely to be high on your agenda today. Your loving and caring nature will be appreciated by one and all. An outstanding amount may be received soon. This is an auspicious day for those planning to buy property. Travelling to a distant place is foreseen and will be comfortable. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 31 May 2023

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to give you all kinds of hints!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

