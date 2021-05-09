Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Professionals can expect a tiring day, where not much is achieved. You will have to bring some stability in your family life by spending more time together. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Keeping health-conscious people around you will prove a good idea, as it will automatically help you maintain perfect health. Profits are likely to dip in a business venture and make the financial situation tight.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may find it difficult to put your point across to people to clear a misunderstanding at work. Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity at home. Those in search for a suitable accommodation may find luck favoring them. Luck favors you on the academic front today, but don’t push it too much! You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. Planning a vacation with family or friends is a foregone conclusion, so expect a scintillating time! Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today and prompt you to plan something with lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. An exciting journey awaits some. A legal case is likely to settle in your favor. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you. Sticking to workout routine may appear as a boon for you on the health front. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focussed.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you to find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A celebration on the family front may keep you busy. A business trip is in the offing and, for you, turning it into a leisure trip is a foregone conclusion! Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Fine performance on the academic front is likely to catapult your morale to a new high! Control needs to be exercised on the health front. Things begin to look up on the financial front for some. A troublesome individual can give you a difficult time at work.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may face a turbulent day and may need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A pilgrimage or a vacation is on the cards and promises an enjoyable time. Construction of a house or apartment is set to get completed soon, despite delays. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front.

Health remains satisfactory. Previous investments will start giving returns now. A favor done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. Someone who is not quite happy with you will be won over by you.

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): It is best not to be rash while driving today. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Meeting someone, who secretly adores you, is possible, so look your best! Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders for your health. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Some spare time can be expected on the professional front today, so enjoy your heart out!

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get close to someone you are secretly in love with.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Sealing a property deal with advance money is possible. Some of you will need to be more focused on something you have volunteered for on the social front.

You are likely to find yourself more energetic and fit now, than before. You can come to saving mode on the financial front. Workplace seems to be bustling with activity and your contribution in a project may fall short of expectations.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may need to explain your point of view regarding an issue on the family front, as it may not be self-evident. Keeping your travel plan open to change will help. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Your well-wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front. Exercise and workouts may become your key to maintaining good health. You will be able to get your money released that is not being done on some grounds or the other. You will be able to complete a task today that was to be completed next week.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A senior at work may appear a bit demanding, but there is no reason to read too much into it. Shifting to a better location is foreseen for some. An evening out can be spoiled and the reason can be as trivial as an argument over a petty issue! Shifting to a new house is possible, especially for those getting transferred. Someone may initiate you into a fitness routine and help make you fit as a fiddle. Adding to your wealth is indicated, as you make the right financial moves.

Love Focus: This is an ideal day to implement ideas on the romantic front, so go all out for it!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An out of town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. Active participation on the social front is indicated for some. Health remains good. Financially, you may need to conserve money. Introducing some new procedure or drawing a new policy for the organization is possible for some. A child or a family youngster is likely to test your patience today.

Love Focus: Some of you will manage to take your romance a step further.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): The prospects of promotion fizzle out for some, as competition grows stronger. A fun trip with friends and cousins is envisaged for some. Purchasing a dream property may be on your mind. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Someone may become your role model on the fitness front and get you back into shape. An outstanding payment is likely to be received and end your financial woes.

Love Focus: A feeling of being loved and wanted will help strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to make the family front most happening today by suggesting something exciting. This is a good time to take a break by going on some holiday destination. Executing a property deal is likely to add to your gains.

Your initiative on the health front will prove beneficial. Some of you will be able to complete the paperwork for a home loan. Professionals are likely to make some well-heeled people their clients.

Love Focus: Search for those looking for a suitable match is likely to end.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

