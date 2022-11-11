Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Listening to a piece of health advice will be in your interest. Some of you are set to add to your wealth by way of inheritance. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with their cousins. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip.

Love Focus: Tiff with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Don’t shirk physical activity. The financial front is set to grow stronger through wise investments. A misunderstanding with a colleague is best resolved, before it makes matters ugly. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

The health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Good financial condition will elevate you from window shopping to actual shopping! Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. Insincerity in showing affection to a family elder can show you in a bad light. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have financial strength now.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You can become the proud owner of a property. Don’t neglect health. Someone may ensure your financial well-being. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Apprehensions about the efficacy of your ideas may keep you from making any quick decisions. Family pressure will make you do something that you are dead against. Long-distance travel may need to be interrupted en route.

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron & Orange

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Those unwell will be taken care of well. A financial setback is in the offing for some. Those new in their jobs may have to strive harder to make their mark. Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You are likely to exceed your own expectations on the academic front. An enjoyable day with relatives or friends is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: You will need to do something original to attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. Your judgement on a financial matter may not be hundred per cent accurate. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. Some homemakers are likely to be quoted as perfect examples.

Love Focus: Problems with lover are foreseen.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Financially, you remain in fine fettle. This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. The support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection. Academically, some of you are set to fare well.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream & Peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. The financial front foretells good fortune. You may face difficulties by not adopting a systematic approach to problem-solving at work. You can expect an excellent time with your family. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. A few hiccups on the financial front are foreseen. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! You may find it difficult to follow the advice of a family elder. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. Developments on the academic front will be most heartening.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Some of you are likely to turn into fitness freaks to achieve total fitness. Bonus or increment may help in your income. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. A child can prove irksome and will need to be dealt with firmly. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving the property.

Love Focus: Good earnings will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1 & 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. You will experience a financially stable period. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

