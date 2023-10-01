Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 06, 2022

Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. Health will remain good by eating right. Some of you may prep up for new professional opportunities. Some family issues may need urgent resolution, so don’t neglect them. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to some exotic place. A property may be acquired by some. You may have to give quality time to someone on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. Take some time off for yourself or extended work load can exhaust you. You may feel reluctant to share something with the family which you feel is personal. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. A health problem will be effectively tackled by home remedy. You can choose a lucrative career, but don’t compromise on the money part. A child or a family youngster can keep you on your toes today. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Just being a sidekick of a go- getter at work or home will keep you contented. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Stars look favorable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go- ahead.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

It is time to exercise a control over your expenses. An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Those working from home may not be able to enjoy a day off due to tight deadlines. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. Travelling with friends will be fun today. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. You may need to brush your knowledge regarding a chosen subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone may catch your eye on the romantic front and get you head over heels in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. Exercise caution while making any online transactions today. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. You will need to bounce back on the academic front, if you want to ensure a smooth passage.

Love Focus: You are likely to take out some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Those freelancing are likely to get long paying projects. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Some of you will succeed in straightening an accounting problem at work. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market. You will have to find someone reliable to clear your doubts on the academic front. Your well wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. Taking up jogging or walks is a step in the right direction. It is a good day to prepare yourself for the side business you wish to begin with. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. The chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will not have to wait too long, as love comes a calling!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Boss is likely to ask you on something crucial even on your off day. Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. You may find yourself hard pressed for time on the academic front. This is a good day to refresh old contacts on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned. A break from a tedious job will be most welcome. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. Focus on health can become a priority for some. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. You will be able to execute whatever you had in mind at work without interference. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Orange

