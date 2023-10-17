All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 17, 2023

Take better care of things that belong to you, as you may require them at a later date. Pending issues at work need to be resolved, before they become unmanageable. You are talented, so find avenues to showcase them. This is not the best day for financial deals or monetary transactions. A family get-together will give you the opportunity to meet some new relatives you had not met before.

Love Focus: Better understanding with lover is likely to enrich your romantic relationship.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

It is better to take some time off to attend to your personal jobs, rather than skip office. Start saving now, as heavy expenditure lurks on the horizon. You may be thinking on the lines of going in for a change of scene to get a breath of fresh air. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time ahead! Your friends's circle is likely to expand adding more memories in life.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked will need to spend some more time with lover.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Your thoroughness will help you in overcoming rivals on the academic front. Those playing the stocks need to exercise caution as recklessness can prove harmful. Switch over to healthy food and totally avoid junk food. At work, you will manage to tackle a big project admirably with your focus and energy. Giving the go ahead to a plan needs to be thought through, so don’t be hasty.

Love Focus: The initiative of those seeking love is likely to bear fruit, but they will need to keep at it.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Apprehension that you harbour regarding a financial issue will be soon laid to rest. Joining hands with a competitor is likely to enhance profits. Those in the top corporate positions may face bigger challenges ahead. Nomination for an award or honour is in the pipeline for some. Being too calculative may be your undoing, so leave some things to chance too! Avoid excesses, if you want to stay healthy.

Love Focus: Cupid's arrow is likely to find its mark and open up the romantic front for you!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Singling out someone for public bashing is not on and may alienate you from others. Money invested in some lucrative schemes start giving good returns. Those following a hectic schedule on the academic front need to ease up. You find yourself energetic today and may overdo the workout bit. A relaxing environment on the home front is indicated and will help you unwind. A long journey will go without hassles.

Love Focus: Partner's mood swings can make you edgy, so it is best to give him or her space.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You may have to go out of your way to look after someone close, so get set for the same. Asking for a raise or a choice posting may not get the desired response, but keep at it without pestering. A good source of earning may come your way and provide financial security. Your hard work will not go unnoticed, but may not get the desired returns. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: You will have to take the initiative in making an evening out with lover exciting.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

There is a fifty-fifty chance of earning some extra money today. It will be exciting to meet an old friend, but you will soon realise that things are not the same as before. Excesses need to be avoided. You are likely to get an added benefit in hosting someone. Your performance at work is likely to get noticed by higher ups.

Love Focus: Stability in relationships is likely to be achieved.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

It is better to put your energies in a venture that is sure to give returns, than to indulge in wild goose chase. Those thinking of taking up a franchise must weigh all the pros and cons carefully. A legal battle may get stretched, but don’t get disheartened as it is bound to go your way. Much hard work is in store for you on the academic front. Eating right is your mantra for remaining fit.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-March 21)

Your efforts will lead you to total fitness. There is a good chance of earning big bucks for those in the creative field. You are likely to improve your performance at work and get noticed by higher ups. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. A long trip by car proves fruitful.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (March 22-March 21)

Your monetary condition is likely to improve. A professional good turn done to someone is likely to be returned today with interest! An out of town trip cannot be ruled out. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. A perfect day greets you as you climb the ladder of success both on personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to pay for those romantically inclined.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (March 22-February 19)

On the work front, consider your options well before taking a risk. Not the best day to start anything new for businesspersons, so wait for some more time. You will need to do better than your current performance to attain your goal. Patience will be your greatest virtue in the condition that you find yourself in. Soften your approach, if you want partner to do your bidding.

Love Focus: Lover can keep you waiting, but it will be for a genuine reason!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Be careful of your rivals, as they may try to score over you. Money poses no problems. Paperwork may bog you down in office today. Only your own initiative may help you in proceeding towards your goal on the academic front. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A strict dietary control is important to remain in shape.

Love Focus: Personal comments are best avoided on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

