Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for September 1, 2021

Aris (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The month opens on a positive note. Prospects look bright for those searching for a suitable job or thinking of switching to a better one. A piece of good news on the family front is expected and will fill you with joy. Travelling to a leisure destination is on the cards. Prospects on the property front are set to brighten.

Those ailing may show signs of improvement. Don’t let your guard down in front of strangers or share any personal information. Keep expenses under strict control.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

A pat on the back is expected at work for something you have achieved. Those sitting for an exam or facing an interview will find the day fruitful. Something you were hoping for is likely to happen sooner, than later. Don’t take things lying down, if your money is at stake. Taking an old health issue lightly is likely to put you into all sorts of trouble, so listen to your body and act accordingly.

Love Focus: Raising a sensitive issue with partner can lead to a big fight, so avoid it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to build a successful career by pursuing what you are passionate about. Financial gains are indicated for those in the share market and trading business. Someone you had given loan to is likely to return it with interest. Those under the weather may show quick recovery. Don’t get worked up on an issue without going deep into it or you may face embarrassment. A mistake at work is best kept concealed from superiors till the time is right.

Love Focus: The day proves most promising for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to get ticked off at work today for something you have not done. Not the best time to change tracks on the education front. A property you have been eyeing for long may finally come within your reach. A long-standing marital dispute is likely to have a happy ending. You may go on a short vacation and enjoy every bit of it. At times, it is better to listen to others than remain stubborn.

Love Focus: The day augurs well for those looking for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to achieve something you have only dreamt of on the career front. Passion for a hobby is likely to become a workable career option for some. A miraculous recovery is indicated for those down with a serious ailment. Steer clear of shady property deals to avoid losing your hard-earned money. A phone call is set to revive an old friendship. You don’t have to always impose your ideas on others.

Love Focus: Try and not get on the wrong side of partner today, if you want peace to reign.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to get pampered by someone special in your life. Travelling with loved ones is indicated, so get set for a refreshing change. A property starts giving good returns. Investing in new venture is indicated. An adverse situation may crop up at work today that may weigh heavy on your mind. Don’t be too trusting of people, as they may not be what they project. Remain proactive instead of waiting for things to happen.

Love Focus: Partner seems all lovey-dovey today, so make the most of what the opportunity offers!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone’s insistence on doing a thing you don’t approve of now, may turn into a blessing in disguise for you at a later date. A promotion that was long overdue will finally materialise. A business trip will prove profitable in more ways than one. Visiting a tourist destination is on the cards for some. Family life flows smoothly as you give space to partner. You will maintain good health by remaining cautious and following all the norms.

Love Focus: Suspicion ruins mental peace, so discuss any apprehensions you have with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your headstrong ways may not go down well with your co-workers, so be open to ideas and cooperate. Something said in jest may rebound on you. A distant family member is likely to extend full support and ease your burden. An investment that seems lucrative now may not be so, so vet it thoroughly before parting with your money. A second honeymoon to an exquisite locale is indicated for some. Take all safety precautions while stepping out of the house.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you have been feeling low for some time, you may soon receive a news that will elate you. Students are likely to perform well. Prospects brighten for those looking for suitable placement in the sector of their choice. An ancestral house may become a bone of contention with someone close. Don’t entertain someone who is not being transparent in financial dealings. A social cause may motivate you and make you join the movement. Your straightforwardness may impress an influential like-minded person.

Love Focus: Take all steps that makes your partner happy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An excellent day for professionals, as bagging new projects is a distinct possibility. Students will find the day specially rewarding. A seriously ill family member is likely to show marked improvement in recovery. Getting your house renovated in the most economical way is indicated and is likely to save you big money. A subordinate may ask for guidance, so give time even if you are busy. An unexpected turn of events will get you under the spotlight.

Love Focus: Take care not to offend your partner and vitiate the day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is best to face the truth squarely and not remain in denial. This will not only save you the blushes, but also make you think realistically. Something you wanted to achieve professionally may not materialise as early as you expect it to, so don’t be in any kind of hurry. Making subordinates do your bidding may prove an onerous task, but don’t give up hope and keep at it. A child may need your guidance, so be available.

Love Focus: Your marital life is likely to hit choppy waters today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Months of planning finally comes to fruition, but apprehensions remain. Professionals are likely to enter something new and carve out their own niche. You are likely to get full support of family in whatever you aim to achieve. Those intending to travel abroad need to get their papers in order. Don’t get your hopes too high for getting help from someone you hardly know. If any health problem is troubling you, address it quickly before it turns serious.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an ex-flame may come as a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

