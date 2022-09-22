Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An opportunity for earning an extra buck can come to you. Tensions over an issue at work can turn into a heated argument. A balanced diet and an active life will help in getting back in shape. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front. Your popularity is set to rise within your social circle.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone will go out of the way to help those in need of monetary help. A pay cut is likely for some, but it will be justified. Those frequenting gyms should remain regular. Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health needs care for those ailing. Financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. Professional guidance may be required in completing a project. Better diet is the key to good health. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. A deadline looming on the horizon will be successfully met.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be able to safeguard your interests on the financial front. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. A new dietary option will nurture you to health. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your hard work will be rewarded with a raise or bonus. Don’t join a strenuous and risky sport. There is a need to tighten the purse strings for a little while. You will find a friend supportive and helpful. Those planning a journey by road should prefer daylight hours for travelling. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good.

Love Focus: You may become jealous of someone’s closeness to your mate.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Meditation can work wonders, if done regularly. Avoiding impulse buying is likely to save a substantial amount. Introducing something new in the market is likely to give good returns. Overly busy schedule will give you little time to be with family. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: Your fears will be laid to rest as the one you secretly love sends positive signals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Distributors and manufacturers need to be careful about quality. Money hastily given as advance may get forfeited. Your mental tension is likely to end soon. You are likely to be praised for your good nature by elderly relatives. A fun-filled journey is on the cards for youngsters. Little effort on the academic front will get you in the forefront.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may restrict meeting lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An expensive item is likely to arrive by post or will be gifted to you. Leaving unfinished work may get you into trouble at work. Exercise books are good, but you cannot beat an expert. Those newly settled abroad can expect a stable life. A enjoyable journey is foreseen. Studies or work takes priority over other things at this juncture.

Love Focus: An important piece of information will help you in winning your love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Do everything in moderation to preserve health. A loan taken from someone is likely to remove much of your problems. Advertising and real estate business promises to fetch dollops of money. Remain cool even when provoked in a domestic situation. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Remain secretive in business and financial matters. An impending task is likely to put additional burden on your shoulders. Physical activity will help in countering excesses. Arrival of a relative or friend is likely to brighten up the day for you. Travelling to attend an important event is indicated. Perseverance on the academic front is set to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Lover has ideas, but may wait for you to take the initiative.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A shopping spree is indicated. Home remedy will prove effective for insomniacs. Those involved in manufacturing are likely to win large order for their products. You may go in for a major alteration in your home or office. Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Good preparation on the academic front will make revision easy.

Love Focus: Some of you may find a wonderful companion.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health remains satisfactory, as you eat right. You will get the chance to make important decisions involving money. Work related matters may take precedence over other things. Those far away may suffer from homesickness. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. You remain in a positive frame of mind on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and admiration can increase love manifold, remember that.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

