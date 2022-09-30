Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those suffering from an ailment for long will find their condition much improved. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities. An expected windfall can take some more time to materialise, so have patience! Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A friend whom you had helped financially may reciprocate in the same coin soon. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Domestic commitments can temporarily put profession on hold. A short vacation will prove more tiring than fun. You will manage to keep a step ahead of your rivals. Improvement on the academic front is the need of the hour.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Honours and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. Be careful of what you eat. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Homemakers can plan on bringing about certain changes on the home front. You may undertake a survey to shortlist properties. Some of you may need to tread carefully on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to get annoyed, if you persist with your ‘I’ fever!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A good opportunity for making money is foreseen, but you will have to seize it. An important presentation is likely to go well, as you are at your impressive best! It is best to avoid crowded places if you want to retain good health. If there is any element of doubt in a contentious domestic issue, ask for some more time. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today.

Love Focus: Lover can get extra sensitive today, so keep distance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. You may get worried about the health of a family youngster. You may get worried about the health of a family youngster. There is much happening in your personal life.

Love Focus: The first day will find your romantic endeavours being rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. You may take a break from daily workouts for a while. Much deliberation will be required in investments as wrong decisions can lose money. Cater to the likes and dislikes of a family elder, even if you have to compromise your style. You may invite someone over for an outing together.

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your resolve to keep yourself fit will soon bear fruit. Those aiming for something expensive will be able to raise a loan with least hassle. A senior at work can deliberately ignore you. A family member can become a good sounding board for you in determining right from wrong. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. Care needs to be exercised on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A change made at workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Health matters will be resolved satisfactorily. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. You will need to be more tolerant of someone not listening to you on the family front. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Concern for someone close will prompt you to keep a close watch on his or her health. A deal promises to bring you into big money. Colleagues and seniors may appear a bit indifferent today. Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. You may not be entirely satisfied with your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Take up a health activity to keep fit. Don’t pay any kind of advance today without ascertaining complete facts. Chances of lagging behind in a project cannot be ruled out for some. You may host a party at home for your near and dear ones, so expect the home front to turn joyous. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse! You may feel you could have done better on the academic front.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Concern for your present condition can compel you to go in for a health check-up. Outstanding dues are received and money loaned to someone is also returned. Some of you will need to be more methodical at work. A celebration is in the offing and may motivate you to organise something at home. You may not be entirely satisfied with your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. You will manage to remain regular in your exercises and come back in shape. Soundness of an investment needs to be looked into, before going ahead with it. Getting sidelined in a family event can be hurtful. Easing off on the academic front is possible, so it is time to tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

