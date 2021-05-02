Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Financially, you will need to come into the saving mode at the earliest. Marked improvement in fitness is indicated for those regular in workouts. An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialise today.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keep travel options open-ended. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers. Financially, you remain secure and may focus on enhancing your earnings. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the work front. Avoid wayside food to retain health. You will need to maintain cordial relations within the family if you want peace of mind.

Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front is foreseen for those not being able to devote much time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Thinking positive thoughts will help rid you of negativity. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. Likelihood of leaving a task midway cannot be ruled out. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Tactful handling of a family issue will avoid confrontation. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit.

Love Focus: Once you have decided to terminate a relationship, thinking about it again and again will only cause pain.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front as you get to spend time with them. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. You can become oversensitive to an inadvertent remark of a near and dear one. It is best not to make an issue over it. Those aspiring for a particular profession may have mixed luck. Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. You can be in a mood for some fun but may not get the time for it.

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Not the best day to ask for a promotion. Take adequate care of your health to avoid getting unwell.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some long pending changes on the home front may be initiated by some. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Getting the best price for a house or property may become problematic and force you to rethink. Things worrying you will get resolved. On the professional front, you are likely to make a mark for yourself by your sheer brilliance! It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4. 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. Household chores may seem a hassle to some. Don’t drive fast, whatever be the circumstances, as stars don’t appear too. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. Some of you are likely to impress others by your depth of knowledge.

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Chance of missing out on a handsome commission in a deal is likely unless you take care of it.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. You are set to become socially popular.

Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work. Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. Your health consciousness will pay rich dividends on the health front.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your tantrums may not be tolerated at home. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Those selling property may find the market hot but may not find many takers. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. Initiative will be required by business folks to make the day profitable. Special efforts may be required to boost up income. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary to keep in shape and eating right will be important. Open up a bit to feel loved and cared for by the family.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence in an outing you are not in the mood for can prove annoying to you.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Present circumstances can compel you to chart your future course of action more carefully. Your attempts to boost income may get partial success. A technology upgrade may be required to improve the processes. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. You will find much comfort on the home front.

Love Focus: You will need to do something original to attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. *Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Financially, you will need to come into the saving mode at the earliest. Marked improvement in fitness is indicated for those regular in workouts. An opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front can materialise today. Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope, astrological prediction for May 1 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 28 Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 5, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo Be careful of: Libra *Taurus (April 21-May 20): Keep travel options open-ended. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well-wishers. Financially, you remain secure and may focus on enhancing your earnings. Your way with words is likely to convince all those opposed to your ideas on the work front. Avoid wayside food to retain health. You will need to maintain cordial relations within the family if you want peace of mind. Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front is foreseen for those not being able to devote much time to lover. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces Be careful of: Virgo *Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Thinking positive thoughts will help rid you of negativity. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. Likelihood of leaving a task midway cannot be ruled out. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company. Lucky Colour: Golden Brown Lucky Alphabet: N Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn Be careful of: Scorpio *Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Tactful handling of a family issue will avoid confrontation. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. Love Focus: Once you have decided to terminate a relationship, thinking about it again and again will only cause pain. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Alphabet: P Friendly Numbers: 9, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces Be careful of: Capricorn *Leo (July 23-August 23): Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front as you get to spend time with them. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. You can become oversensitive to an inadvertent remark of a near and dear one. It is best not to make an issue over it. Those aspiring for a particular profession may have mixed luck. Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock! Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Alphabet: Y Friendly Numbers: 7, 14 Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn Be careful of: Libra *Virgo (August 24-September 23): Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. You can be in a mood for some fun but may not get the time for it. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. Not the best day to ask for a promotion. Take adequate care of your health to avoid getting unwell. Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with lover and strengthen your loving bonds. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Alphabet: U Friendly Numbers: 1, 11 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo Be careful of: Gemini *Libra (September 24-October 23): Some long pending changes on the home front may be initiated by some. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Getting the best price for a house or property may become problematic and force you to rethink. Things worrying you will get resolved. On the professional front, you are likely to make a mark for yourself by your sheer brilliance! It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss. Lucky Colour: Baby Pink Lucky Alphabet: D Friendly Numbers: 4. 11 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo Be careful of: Aries *Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. Household chores may seem a hassle to some. Don’t drive fast, whatever be the circumstances, as stars don’t appear too. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. Some of you are likely to impress others by your depth of knowledge. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Chance of missing out on a handsome commission in a deal is likely unless you take care of it. Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Alphabet: H Friendly Numbers: 2, 6 Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus Be careful of: Gemini *Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. You are set to become socially popular. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work. Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. Your health consciousness will pay rich dividends on the health front. Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Alphabet: R Friendly Numbers: 3, 9 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus Be careful of: Cancer *Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your tantrums may not be tolerated at home. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Those selling property may find the market hot but may not find many takers. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things. Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Alphabet: J Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra Be careful of: Gemini *Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. Initiative will be required by business folks to make the day profitable. Special efforts may be required to boost up income. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary to keep in shape and eating right will be important. Open up a bit to feel loved and cared for by the family. Love Focus: Lover’s insistence in an outing you are not in the mood for can prove annoying to you. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Alphabet: P Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13 Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer Be careful of: Aries *Pisces (February 20-March 20): A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Present circumstances can compel you to chart your future course of action more carefully. Your attempts to boost income may get partial success. A technology upgrade may be required to improve the processes. It will be important to choose the right training for achieving peak fitness. You will find much comfort on the home front. Love Focus: You will need to do something original to attract a member of the opposite gender. Lucky Colour: Golden Brown Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio Be careful of: Libra