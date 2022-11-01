Is it your birthday between November 1 to 10? Check how the year will shape up

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 1: Governed by number 1 and the planet Sun, you are creative, hardworking, warm hearted and sincere by nature. You would interact with important people who would also help you in your career. Your contacts with the public will be lively and challenging. Your earnings would improve but it would be essential for you to save. Renovation, construction and pilgrimage would also interest you later this year. The months of April, September, November and February would be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 2: Influenced by number 2 and the Moon. You are confident, emotional, imaginative, simple and warm hearted. Authorities in various departments would improve and you would be rewarded for your hard work with promotion or an increment. Matrimonial alliances for some. You need to prepare yourself for a better future by investing in additional education and training. The months of June, October & January will prove to be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 3: Ruled by number 3 and the planet Jupiter. you are highly creative, practical, emotional, friendly, simple and generous person. This year you would change plans more often than usual. You would be working closely with known people who would influence your decisions. Both your earnings and your expenses would be high. Health would definitely need more attention, especially for those suffering from asthma, bronchitis and high blood pressure. The months of May, August and December will prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 04: Influenced by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are a responsible, methodical, friendly, intelligent, systematic and a creative person.

You would have a very romantic personal life this year and you and your beloved would share some truly memorable moments together. Pilgrimage or a distant journey cannot be ruled out. Despite your best efforts health will pose some problems for you later in the year. The months of July, October and January will be result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 5: Influenced by number 5 and the planet Mercury. You are active, smart, confident, original, and highly independent individual. Meditation and yoga should be practiced for physical and spiritual gains. Children will be supportive and bring in some happy and good news. Pilgrimage or journey would be high on your agenda. The months of June, August, September and February will especially bring in happiness and prosperity.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 6: Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus, you are simple, sober, original, philosophical, cooperative, and a talented person. Rise in income would raise your confidence and many of your long cherished dreams would be fulfilled. Health, subordinates and legal matters would trouble you, but financial stability, a caring partner and improved living comfort would keep you happy. Avoid lending or borrowing money during this period. The months of July, September, November and February will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 7: Ruled by number 7 and the planet Neptune. You are intelligent, sensitive, adaptable, independent and kindhearted person. You would work on new ideas, which would help you increase your income. Spouse is expected to bring in some thrilling news later this year. Distant journeys, maybe overseas for some would be highly pleasurable and rewarding. The months of July, September, December and February seem to be highly beneficial.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 8: Influenced by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are authoritative, practical, systematic, friendly and sober person. Your income would rise, and you would make some good long-term investments. You would establish a better understanding with your beloved, which would make every moment that you spend together a truly memorable one. Health of your parents might cause concern and anxiety. Spiritual gains for some later in the year. The months of May, August and February will be highly result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 9: Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are energetic, dashing, courageous, enthusiastic and remarkably brilliant. Later in the year, you are likely to get involved in construction or renovation for yourself or for others. Children will be supportive and bring in some good news later in the year. Matrimonial alliances for some around the yearend. Judicial matters might not bring in the desired results, therefore avoid getting involved in legal complications. The months of July, October and January will especially prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on November 10: Governed by number 1, and the Sun, you are original, authoritative, dignified, determined and a sensitive person. You would make many beneficial contacts throughout the year, some of which would bring you financial gains. You would be best in managing money and investment of your own and that of the others. Children would also bring you good news during this period. The months of July, September and February will especially prove to be significant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manisha Koushik Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail