January 6-12, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) This week, you're going to see great financial success, all thanks to your hard work, effort, and drive. Read your Chinese horoscope predictions for the year 2025 as per Chinese zodiac signs.

If you enjoy learning or teaching, this success will be even stronger for you. You’ll see why education is so valuable. You might also have a positive experience at a conference, workshop, or teaching program. Consider signing up for an event or class to keep growing.

If you’ve felt stuck financially before, it could be because an older person or in-law has unknowingly been blocking your success. To protect yourself from their negative energy, try to spend less time with them. Trust your gut and avoid people who make you feel bad. You could also talk to a shaman to help clear these blocks.

Your power colour this week is yellow, especially shades like mustard or chalk yellow, which will bring good energy your way.

This week, your financial success will be huge, especially with the Lunar New Year 2025 just around the corner. It’s going to have a big impact on your future.

If you enjoy working with tough materials or using your hands, this week will bring great success in those areas. Focus on improving your skills and take your expertise to the next level—it will keep you moving toward success.

If you’ve felt blocked financially, it might be time to take a closer look at your friends. If their way of thinking about money or success doesn’t match yours, it could be holding you back. That doesn’t mean they aren’t good friends; just separate what’s helpful from what isn’t.

Your power colour this week is slate grey. Adding grey pottery to your home can help encourage good energy.

This week, you’re going to experience great financial success, all because of the lessons you’ve learned and your open-minded approach to new information. Keep going, and you’ll continue to rise, especially with the Year of the Snake 2025 approaching!

If you believe in manifestations, this is a great time to use them. Try the scripting technique or verbal manifestations to help bring your goals to life. Just remember that words are powerful, so use them wisely. If you’ve felt financially blocked, you can place a small red paper or cloth outside your home with symbols of success, confidence, and victory drawn on it. It doesn’t need to be big—just a laminated card above your door can do the trick to protect your energy.

Your power color this week is orange-yellow. Eating eggs will help boost your success, and if you’re vegan, placing butter-yellow flowers on your work desk will have the same positive effect.