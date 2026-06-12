June 2026 is one of the most auspicious months according to the Hindu Calendar. Here's why

If you follow the Hindu calendar, June 2026 may be a month worth marking on your calendar.

June 2026 auspicious events according to the Hindu Calendar.(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The month brings together several important spiritual observances, including the rare Parama Ekadashi during Adhika Maas, Gayatri Jayanti, Nirjala Ekadashi, and a series of sacred days dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Surya, Goddess Durga, and Lord Kartikeya.

What makes this period especially notable is the presence of Adhika Maas, also known as the leap month of the Hindu calendar. Considered a highly spiritual time, it appears only occasionally and is often associated with prayer, charity, self-reflection, and devotional practices.

Also Read Parama Ekadashi 2026: Why this is the rarest ekadashi of the year

Most auspicous astrology events of June 2026

Parama Ekadashi arrives during Adhika Maas

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the month's most significant observances is Parama Ekadashi on June 11. Unlike regular Ekadashis, this sacred day occurs only during Adhika Maas, making it a relatively rare event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the month's most significant observances is Parama Ekadashi on June 11. Unlike regular Ekadashis, this sacred day occurs only during Adhika Maas, making it a relatively rare event. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Many devotees observe fasting, prayer, and worship dedicated to Lord Vishnu on this day. Because it appears during the leap month, it is often regarded as one of the most spiritually important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many devotees observe fasting, prayer, and worship dedicated to Lord Vishnu on this day. Because it appears during the leap month, it is often regarded as one of the most spiritually important Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read June 2026 Horoscope: What are the major planetary events of this month? 2. Important Shiva and Vishnu Observances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read June 2026 Horoscope: What are the major planetary events of this month? 2. Important Shiva and Vishnu Observances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The spiritual momentum continues with Shukra Pradosh Vrat on June 12, a Friday evening observance dedicated to Lord Shiva. The following day, June 13, brings both Masik Kartigai and Adhik Mashik Shivratri, creating a powerful day for devotees of Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spiritual momentum continues with Shukra Pradosh Vrat on June 12, a Friday evening observance dedicated to Lord Shiva. The following day, June 13, brings both Masik Kartigai and Adhik Mashik Shivratri, creating a powerful day for devotees of Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 14, Adhika Darsha Amavasya marks the new moon of the leap month, a day many people dedicate to prayer and remembrance.

3. Gayatri Jayanti and Nirjala Ekadashi Fall Together

The day marks Gayatri Jayanti, the appearance day of Goddess Gayatri, who is revered as the mother of the Vedas. It also coincides with Nirjala Ekadashi, often considered the most rigorous and spiritually significant Ekadashi fast of the year. Traditionally, devotees observe the vrata without consuming water, making it one of the most challenging forms of fasting.

4. Other Sacred Days to Watch

The month also includes Vibhuvana Sankashti on June 3, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Mithuna Sankranti on June 15 when the Sun enters Gemini, Chandra Darshana on June 16, and Skanda Shasti on June 19.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Toward the end of the month, devotees observe Bhanu Saptami, Masik Durgashtami, Shani Pradosh Vrat, and Vat Purnima Vrat on June 29.

Whether you choose to fast, pray, visit a temple, or simply spend a few moments in reflection, June 2026 offers many opportunities to connect with faith and tradition throughout the month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON