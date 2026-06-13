...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

June Super New Moon 2026: Effects on Vedic rashi and horoscopes

This Amavasya may encourage people to reassess priorities and set intentions for the months ahead based on their rashis.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 11:12 pm IST
By Soumi Pyne
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The June 2026 Super New Moon is being viewed by many Vedic astrologers as a powerful moment for reflection, fresh beginnings, and emotional renewal. Falling during a month packed with major planetary activity, including Jupiter transit in Cancer, this Amavasya may encourage people to reassess priorities and set intentions for the months ahead.

June New Moon horoscope for all rashis.

In Vedic astrology, the Moon is associated with the mind, emotions, instincts, and daily experiences. As a result, New Moons are often seen as opportunities to pause, reset, and begin a new cycle. Astrologers writing on Vedic astrology platforms suggest that this Super New Moon may amplify those themes.

Also Read Super New Moon 2026

Mesha (Aries):

This lunation may encourage you to focus on communication, learning, and short-term goals. Conversations started now could prove useful later.

Vrishabha (Taurus):

Financial matters may require attention. Vedic astrologers suggest using this period to review budgets, savings plans, and long-term security.

Mithuna (Gemini):

With the Moon highlighting themes connected to self-expression and identity, this may feel like a personal reset. New plans and fresh goals could take shape.

Partnerships may take center stage. Honest conversations can help strengthen personal and professional connections.

Makara (Capricorn):

This is a good time to examine routines, habits, and work-life balance. Small adjustments now could improve daily well-being.

Kumbha (Aquarius):

Creative pursuits, hobbies, and matters of the heart may receive a boost. Astrologers suggest making room for self-expression.

Meena (Pisces):

Home and family issues could become a priority. Strengthening emotional foundations may help create greater stability.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumi Pyne

Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.

Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / June Super New Moon 2026: Effects on Vedic rashi and horoscopes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.