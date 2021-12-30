Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 30: Enjoy the returns on your investment

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leo, as you are ruled by the Sun, you always yearn to stand out and be unique in the public. You wish that people should follow you wherever you go and this urge of yours leads you to become a leader. You are also a big personality in terms of being creative and people take you seriously wherever you go. You are going to witness a perfectly synced day matching your core vibes. You will be the best in whatever you take up today, but the challenge is to not become overconfident, but still do it with confidence and optimism.

Leo Finance Today

Today, you are going to see mixed reactions to your financial aspect. From one end like the investment part, you may have no big gain or returns and on the other hand, in matters like real estate, you may get lucky with the increased land value on your property purchased.

Leo Family Today

It is going to be not so happening day for you on the domestic front. You will feel like that your spouse has got their own priorities, children may stay busy with their routine and this will leave you to feel a little left out today.

Leo Career Today

You are at the peak of a rising career today. You may feel that you have got the best working opportunities and what's more, you can be given a new challenging task that will help improve your skills. Students will be promoted to a new level.

Leo Health Today

Healthwise also, you are brimming with extra energy and freshness. You may stay in a mood to conquer the entire world today with your great and sound health. But don't take it for granted; instead, stick to your regular workout routine.

Leo Love Life Today

At the starting of the day, you may feel a little ignored by your partner or spouse but as the day will proceed, they may get concerned and interested in spending some quality time with you. In the end, you both can cherish a good time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026